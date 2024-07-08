Jaime Lozano & The Familia Return To Lincoln Center For New Show, ¿BAILAMOS?

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jaime Lozano & The Familia have announced their return to Lincoln Center with their new show, ¿Bailamos? ("May We Dance?"). This one-night-only performance on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at 6:00 pm promises to be a spectacular evening of dance and celebration, showcasing Lozano's signature fusion of salsa, cumbia, Mexican sounds, and musical theater.

¿Bailamos? brings together Lozano's all-star chosen family of acclaimed performers and beloved compatriots from the show business community. The debut of this newest work will feature special guests and performers including Mayelah Barrera (El Otro Oz), Ella Bric (Latin Grammy winner), Florencia Cuenca (ART's Real Women Have Curves), Samuel Garnica (On Your Feet! National Tour), Ana Isabelle (Spielberg's West Side Story), Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet!), Eliseo Roman (The Connector), and Mario Tadeo (Miss Saigon National Tour).

Musicians for this performance include Piano - Jaime Lozano, Guitars and cuatro puertorriqueño- Yahir Montes, Guitars - Saúl Cosme, Drums - Joel E. Mateo, Percussion - Jonathan Gómez, Bass - Ruben Rodriguez, Reed 1 - Alberto Toro, Reed 2 - Ole Mathisen, Reed 3 - Alex Hamlin, Trumpet 1 - Brian Pareschi, Trumpet 2 - Alejandro Berti, Trombone 1 - Juanga Lakunza, Trombone 2 - George Sáenz, Violin 1 - Taya Ricker, Violin 2 - Ludovica Burtone, Viola - Fung Chern Hwei, Cello - Agustín Uriburu , Accordion - Loic Da Silva.

Having previously wowed audiences at Lincoln Center with his sold-out American Songbook concert, Songs by an Immigrant, and a series of original performances as part of his 2023 residency, Lozano's return is highly anticipated. His unique sound and incredible talent have earned him recognition as the “next big thing” on Broadway, with Lin-Manuel Miranda himself praising Lozano's exceptional work.

The ¿Bailamos? show will be a feast for the senses, with a runtime of approximately 2 hours. Audiences can expect an unforgettable evening of music, dance, and storytelling, as Lozano and The Familia take them on a journey through the vibrant and rich world of Latin music and culture.

Best of all, this incredible performance is free for the audience! There are two ways to access this free event: General Admission, which is first-come first-served, and Fast Track, which allows attendees to reserve their spot starting the Monday before the event at noon.

Don't miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to witness the magic of Jaime Lozano & The Familia as they bring ¿Bailamos? to life on the prestigious stage of Lincoln Center. Mark your calendars on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at 6:00 pm for an unforgettable night of dance and celebration!

For more information about Jaime Lozano & The Familia and their upcoming show, ¿Bailamos? and for tickets, please visit the Lincoln Center website here.

Jaime Lozano is a Mexican multi-hyphenate musical theatre storyteller considered by Lin-Manuel Miranda as the “next big thing” on Broadway. Jonathan Larson Grant 2022. Joe's Pub Working Group 2020-2022. The Civilians R&D Group 2020-2021. JACK Resident Artist 2021. Selected works: El Otro Oz -formerly The Yellow Brick Road- (Off-Broadway & National Tour), Carmen La Cubana (European Tour), Children of Salt (NYMF 2016 “Best of Fest” Production), A Never-Ending Line (Comédie Nation in Paris, France & Off-Broadway), Savage (UAB at Birmingham), Present Perfect (Live & In Color), Desaparecidas (JACK). Albums: “A Never-Ending Line,” “Jaime Lozano and the Familia: Songs by an Immigrant” released by Broadway Records. Film: “In The Heights” (orchestrations), “Tick, Tick… Boom!” (cameo in Broadway composers scene). His project “Jaime Lozano & The Familia” has performed sold out concerts at venues such as Joe's Pub, 54 Below, The Green Room 42, Two River Theater, and more recently as part of the prestigious Lincoln Center's American Songbook Series. Currently working on: “Songs by an Immigrant Vol. 2,” “Broadway en Spanglish,” and Frida, The Musical. BFA: Music & Composition, Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León; MFA: NYU/Tisch, Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program (Full Tuition Scholarship); part of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop. Proud member of the Dramatists Guild of America, AFM Local 802, BMI and GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY member.

