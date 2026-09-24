JUST DESSERTS: A MUSICAL BAKE-OFF Available for Worldwide Licensing

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Miracle or 2 Theatrical Licensing has announced the acquisition of worldwide licensing rights for JUST DESSERTS: A Musical Bake-Off, featuring book and lyrics by Barbara Campbell and music by Brad Ross.

Following an Off-Broadway run at AMT Theater in New York City earlier this year, JUST DESSERTS is now available for theatrical organizations around the world to license through Miracle or 2. The musical has enjoyed productions across the United States, with a further production scheduled at Broadway Rose Theatre Company in Oregon in January-February 2027.

It's sweet. It's savory. It's five strangers putting their hearts, reputations and baking skills on the line to become the crème de la crème of bakers at the Jefferson County Bake-Off. A determined young woman dreams of opening her own bakery. A twice-divorced nail technician hopes a win will help her fit in with her boyfriend's circle of friends. A shy school nurse is torn between family obligations and finally doing something for herself. A mysterious man from Brooklyn has everyone questioning his past. And the four-time reigning champion is determined to hold onto her title - whatever it takes.

Two will resort to sabotage in their attempt to win. Others will discover hidden strengths that help them deal with the pressure. They'll all have to make tough choices about who they are and what they truly want. And they'll all get their just desserts - including the pompous meteorologist acting as emcee. But it's the personal journey each contestant takes that will remain with audience members long after the winner is announced.

It's all happening at the Jefferson County Bake-Off where the competition may be fierce but the results are always satisfying!

The musical has been produced at theaters including The Legacy Theatre, Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, Chappaqua Performing Arts Center, La Comedia Dinner Theatre, Theatre Jacksonville and The Barn Dinner Theatre, before arriving at AMT Theater in New York in 2026.

Critics have called the show 'a delicious treat' and praised its combination of comedy and heart. Times Square Chronicles described the musical as a show that 'surprises with its emotional depth and comedic charm,' while TheaterScene.net highlighted its 'witty songs and colorful characters.'

'We're thrilled that JUST DESSERTS will now be available to theaters around the world through Miracle or 2,' said Barbara Campbell and Brad Ross. 'At its heart, the show is about five very different people who come together through their shared love of baking and discover something about themselves along the way. We've loved seeing audiences connect with these characters, and we can't wait to see what new companies bring to the Jefferson County Bake-Off.'

Miracle or 2 is delighted to welcome JUST DESSERTS to its growing catalog.

'JUST DESSERTS is exactly the kind of musical we love representing,' said James Hindman, Co-Executive Director of Miracle or 2 Theatrical Licensing. 'It's funny, warm and enormously accessible, with great characters and a production model that allows theatres of all sizes to make the show their own. Following its Off-Broadway run, we're excited to introduce it to even more theatres and audiences around the world.'

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