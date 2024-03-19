J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company Announces THE 2024 LAGNIAPPE SERIES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company has revealed the Lagniappe schedule for their 2024 season.

Pronounced “Lan-yap,” the word “Lagniappe” comes from the Louisiana French meaning ‘bonus' or ‘gift.' For J2 audiences, these post-show events are treats for those in attendance and have featured such artists as Stephen Schwartz, Lonny Price, Richard Maltby Jr, Wayne Cilento, Baayork Lee, and more

“From our inception, we have had the goal of providing our patrons the richest experience we can”, said Jimirro. “The signature lagniappe is a key part of that, and happily, it has been widely appreciated by our audience.”

Do Re Mi, which will be directed by Ovation Award-winning director Robert W. Schneider with musical direction by Miles Plant and choreography by Andrew Winans, has the following lagniappe schedule following each performance.

April 20th, Matinee- Broadway: 1960 with Peter Filichia

April 20th, Evening- Cast Talkback

April 21st- Analog Google with Jim Jimirro

April 24th- Creative Team Talkback

April 25th- Creative Team Talkback

April 26th- Original Cast Reunion/Scholar

April 27th, Matinee- The House That Do Re Mi Built: A History of the St. James Theater with Jennifer Ashley Tepper

April 27th, Evening- Cast Talkback

Lucky Stiff, which will be helmed by Schneider and Plant, with choreography by Gerry McIntyre, has the following lagniappe schedule following each performance.

May 4th, Matinee- Broadway: 1988 with Peter Filichia

May 4th, Evening- Cast Talkback

May 5th- Analog Google with Jim Jimirro

May 8th- Creative Team Talkback

May 9th- Creative Team Talkback

May 10th- Original Cast Reunion/Scholar

May 11th, Matinee- The House That Lucky Stiff Built: A History of Playwrights Horizons with Jennifer Ashley Tepper

May 11th, Evening- Cast Talkback

Do Re Mi will run April 19th through the 28th and features music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, and a book by Garson Kanin. Do Re Mi is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's Lucky Stiff, which will run May 3rd through the 12th, will also be directed by Schneider and music directed by Plant, with choreography by Gerry McIntyre. Lucky Stiff is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

That set design will be by Matthew Imhoff, lighting design by Daniel Huston, costume design by Emily Geldermann and Thomas Gluodenis, and dramaturgy by Frederick Miller. Casting is by Holly Buczek of Wojcik Casting. Joey Paradise will serve as the production stage manager, with Ben Hawkins and Maria Papadopolous as Stage Managers.

These two main stage productions will be supplemented this season with our new cabaret sessions, In the Spotlight, which we debuted last year. In each, we celebrate the music of our composers from other than the shows we are presenting.

Tickets and More Information

The Best-Entertainment-Value-In-Town Subscription Package, which includes both mainstage shows and both cabarets, will be offered to the public at a double-discounted rate, and is currently on sale. Tickets can be purchased by going to www.j2spotlightnyc.com

For more information, visit j2spotlightnyc.com.

J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company

J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company presents professional revivals of worthy Broadway musicals; in doing so it provides an opportunity for patrons to re-visit these shows and, in some cases, experience them for the first time. The Company chooses shows that it deems deserving of continued exposure. The company, as part of its casting, will introduce audiences to emerging artists within the New York theatrical community. The productions will include frequent lagniappes designed to enhance audience appreciation of the classic works. Honorary Board members include Lynn Ahrens, Jim Brochu, Peter Filichia, Stephen Flaherty, Randy Graff, LaChanze, Donna McKechnie, Mel Miller, James Morgan, Lonny Price, Ken Page, Robbie Rozelle, Stephen Schwartz, and Allyson Tucker-Mitchell.

ABOUT THE SEASON

DO RE MI

Music: Jule Styne

Lyrics: Betty Comden and Adolph Green

Book: Garson Kanin

April 19th, 20th, 25th, 26th, 27th at 7:30 PM

April 20th, 24th, and 27th at 2 PM and April 21st and 28th at 3 PM

A musical comedy satirizing the record business in 1960, Do Re Mi features lovable loser, Hubie Cram, who nearly destroys his marriage as he desperately seeks material success.The magnificent score features “Make Someone Happy,” “Adventure,” and “Fireworks.”

Do Re Mi is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

LUCKY STIFF

Music: Stephen Flaherty

Lyrics: Lynn Ahrens

Book: Lynn Ahrens

May 3rd, 4th, 9th, 10th, 11th at 7:30 PM

May 4th, 8th, 11th, at 2 PM and May 5th, 12th at 3 PM

Lucky Stiff is an offbeat, hilarious murder mystery farce, complete with mistaken identities, six million bucks in diamonds and a corpse in a wheelchair. The Richard Rodgers Award-winning musical score contains “Times Like This,” “Fancy Meeting You Here,” and “Good To Be Alive.”

Lucky Stiff is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.