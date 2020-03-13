Irish Rep Postpones A TOUCH OF THE POET and THE SMUGGLER

Irish Repertory Theatre (Charlotte Moore, Artistic Director and Ciarán O'Reilly, Producing Director) announced today that in light of yesterday's announcement from the state and city government, all future performances of Lady G: Plays and Whisperings of Lady Gregory and Incantata are cancelled.

Last night was the final performance for each. The upcoming production of A Touch of the Poet will be postponed and will now begin previews on April 15, 2020 for a run through June 7, 2020. The upcoming production of The Smuggler will be postponed until fall 2020. Gregory Harrington and Friends is still scheduled for Monday, April 27. Irish Repertory Theatre is contacting ticket holders directly about ticket refunds.

The 2020 Gala, Celebrating our Pal: The Musicals of Hal Prince is still expected to take place on June 8, but our single ticket on-sale dates will be rescheduled until the Irish Rep box office team has had time to process all affected ticket purchases for the productions above.

Current ticket holders for all canceled and postponed shows will receive an email shortly with information about next steps, and we will also be calling affected patrons in order of upcoming performances. All affected patrons will be offered the opportunity to transfer tickets to an upcoming date, process the ticket price as a donation or patron credit for a future show, or receive a full refund. Please note we are a small company and we truly appreciate your patience at this time as we try to contact everyone. If you need to reach us, please email boxoffice@irishrep.org or call 212-727-2737.





