Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Interview: Janine LaManna Talks Starring in WOMAN OF THE YEAR at J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company

Interview: Janine LaManna Talks Starring in WOMAN OF THE YEAR at J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company

Woman of the Year runs through 23, 2023 at Theatre Row.

Apr. 19, 2023  

J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company is presenting the first NYC revival of WOMAN OF THE YEAR, now through April 23, 2023!

WOMAN OF THE YEAR is the Tony Award-winning adaptation of the classic film starring Spencer Tracy and Katherine Hepburn, featuring music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Peter Stone.

Woman of the Year centers around Tess Harding (Janine LaManna), America's most famous TV reporter, and Sam Craig (John Leone), America's most famous cartoonist. When Tess goes on air to insult Sam's work, the two start a public feud.

BroadwayWorld spoke with Janine LaManna about starring in the first NYC revival of this show, her favorite on stage moment, and more.

This is the first New York City revival of this Tony Award-winning musical. How does it feel to be part of it?

Woman of the Year hasn't been on Broadway in over 40 years, so I am completely honored to be a part of this historic event. Being in any of Kander and Ebb's shows is so artistically fulfilling, that I jumped at the chance to tackle yet another of their iconic female leading ladies.

Have you ever seen the Spencer Tracy/Katherine Hepburn film? How does it feel to put your spin on a character played by the iconic Katherine Hepburn?

I listened to the original cast album to initially hear the whole score. And I also heard some of Debbie Reynolds playing Tess, but I didn't want too many different interpretations in my head. I can't wait to watch Katherine Hepburn and all, when our show closes though! When you have a short rehearsal period, there is a fine line between honoring the original stars, and finding your own voice.

How has it been starring alongside John Leone and the rest of the wonderful company?

The cast and creatives have been so supportive and wonderful to work with every step of the way! John and I are having a blast with the witty banter and our cast is full of major talent with sharp comedic chops. And we are so compatible off stage, that it makes it all the more enjoyable to tell this story every night.

Interview: Janine LaManna Talks Starring in WOMAN OF THE YEAR at J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company

Do you have a favorite onstage moment, or favorite song in Woman of the Year?

I'm having a hard time picking one. The songs are so rich with intellect and wit, but one that sticks out is a song that was cut from the Broadway production called "Who Would Have Dreamed." Mr Kander asked if it could be restored when he found out I was doing the show. I am so honored to sing it the way they wrote it, as it is one of her most vulnerable moments in the show.

What has it been like working with J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company?

An absolute pleasure! Rob Schneider, Artistic Director and co-founder, has directed thisInterview: Janine LaManna Talks Starring in WOMAN OF THE YEAR at J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company show with a steady and caring hand. Jim Jimirro, J2's Executive Producer and Co-Founder, gives such heart to his company and Lagniappe sessions after the performances. And Deidre Goodwin's choreography and Miles Plant's music direction are beyond brilliant. Our creative and technical teams couldn' t be easier to work with!

Do you have anything else you'd like to share?

We are getting such wonderful feedback from our audiences. Even original cast members from the show have said that it is like revisiting an old friend. It's so well written, it's hard not to fall in love with Kander and Ebb and Peter Stone all over again. And again. And again. The show may say Woman of the Year, but it's really about relationships and how we all prioritize what is most meaningful in life.




World Premiere of GAS by Charles Cissel to be Presented at Theatre Row in May Photo
World Premiere of GAS by Charles Cissel to be Presented at Theatre Row in May
Luke Wilson will present the world premiere of Gas by Charles Cissel. Directed by Felicia Lobo, Gas is a visceral exploration of war.
Madeline Brewer to Star in BACK as Part of Abingdon Theatre Companys One Night Only Series Photo
Madeline Brewer to Star in BACK as Part of Abingdon Theatre Company's One Night Only Series
Abingdon Theatre Company will bring Emmy Award Nominee, Madeline Brewer to the cast of Back by Matt Webster, as part of ATC’s One Night Only Series, directed by Chad Austin.
GOOD VIBRATIONS US Premiere to be Presented at Irish Arts Center This Summer Photo
GOOD VIBRATIONS US Premiere to be Presented at Irish Arts Center This Summer
Irish Arts Center will present the U.S. premiere of the Lyric Theatre, Belfast’s Good Vibrations: A Punk Rock Musical. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!
Photos: First Look at THE KNIGHT OF THE BURNING PESTLE at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at THE KNIGHT OF THE BURNING PESTLE at the Lucille Lortel Theatre
Get a first look at Red Bull Theater and Fiasco Theater's production of The Knight of the Burning Pestle.

From This Author - Chloe Rabinowitz


Interview: BAD CINDERELLA's Morgan Higgins Talks Making Her Broadway Debut in the New Andrew Lloyd Webber MusicalInterview: BAD CINDERELLA's Morgan Higgins Talks Making Her Broadway Debut in the New Andrew Lloyd Webber Musical
April 19, 2023

Read BroadwayWorld's latest Debut of the Month interview, featuring Morgan Higgins, who is currently making hier Broadway debut as Marie in Bad Cinderella!
Interview: Alessandro Camon is Bringing the Urgency of the Climate Crisis to the Stage With SCINTILLAInterview: Alessandro Camon is Bringing the Urgency of the Climate Crisis to the Stage With SCINTILLA
April 12, 2023

Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Academy Award nominated screenwriter and film producer Alessandro Camon, as he discusses the world premiere of his play SCINTILLA at The Road Theatre Company.
Interview: Brothers Nicholas & Jonathan Christopher Share What Performing Together in SWEENEY TODD Means to ThemInterview: Brothers Nicholas & Jonathan Christopher Share What Performing Together in SWEENEY TODD Means to Them
April 10, 2023

Read BroadwayWorld's interview with brothers Nicholas and Jonathan Christopher as they discuss performing on Broadway together in Sweeney Todd.
Interview: Colin Hanlon is Bringing SPELLING BEE Into 2023 at George Street PlayhouseInterview: Colin Hanlon is Bringing SPELLING BEE Into 2023 at George Street Playhouse
April 3, 2023

Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Colin Hanlon as he discusses directing THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at George Street Playhouse.
Interview: TV Star Courtney Henggeler Reflects on Her NYC Stage Debut in CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOFInterview: TV Star Courtney Henggeler Reflects on Her NYC Stage Debut in CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF
March 31, 2023

Read BroadwayWorld's interview with TV star Courtney Henggeler as she looks back at her time starring as Maggie in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof Off-Broadway!
share