Interactive Family Comedy SHOW UP, KIDS! Extends At NYC's Kraine Theater

Due to popular demand, winter recess, and an unexpected bulk juice box order, Peter Michael Marino's "Show Up, Kids!" extends its run at The Kraine Theater through February 29. This interactive, semi-improvised, family show for kids 3-10 years old puts a wildly comedic, theatrical twist on the traditional kids' show. When the main attraction doesn't show up, Pete enlists the help of the kids to provide prompts and control everything from plot to props, characters to costumes, and settings to sound in a one-of-a-kind, 60-minute laughfest.

WHAT: Show Up, Kids!

WHO: By Peter Michael Marino & the kids

Directed by Michole Biancosino & the kids

Music by Michael Andrew

WHEN:11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 16

11:30 a.m. Monday, February 1711:30 a.m. Friday, February 2111:30 a.m. Saturday, February 2211:30 a.m. Saturday, February 29WHERE: The Kraine Theater, 85 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003

HOW MUCH: All tickets $15

AGES: 3-10

RUNNING TIME: 60 minutes

TICKETS: www.frigid.nyc/events/showupkids

SHOW WEBSITE: www.showuptheshow.com





