Indepen-dance 4 Will Bring FOUR GO WILD IN WELLIES to The Duke on 42nd Street

It's time to explore the great outdoors! Indepen-dance 4, an award-winning inclusive dance company from Scotland, brings Four Go Wild in Wellies to 42nd Street. Featuring an inclusive cast of disabled and non-disabled dancers, Four Go Wild in Wellies will play at The Duke on 42nd Street in New 42nd Street Studios, as part of the New Victory season, from March 27 - April 5, 2020.

With all of the foliage and fun of any good forest adventure, Four Go Wild in Wellies reminds us that nothing is more natural than a kid's curiosity. Awarded Best Kid's Piece at Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2018, Four Go Wild in Wellies is directed by Anna Newell, former Artistic Director of Belfast's Replay Theatre Company (Babble, New Victory 2015) and the 2017 Tonic Theatre Award winner for "Women Who are Changing the Face of U.K. Theater."

Indepen-dance 4 is the flagship inclusive dance ensemble of Indepen-dance, a nonprofit dance company that promotes diversity and inclusion in the arts by ensuring that children, young people and adults who are disabled are fully included in the creative process of making, performing and being an audience for dance.

With a fast-growing reputation for innovative and high quality touring productions, Indepen-dance 4 has worked with an amazing range of choreographers and musicians. They have performed Four Go Wild in Wellies as part of Dance International Glasgow and across Scotland, and have toured the production to Southern Ireland, Wales, England, Germany, Finland, Thailand, Australia, Japan and Colombia.

Four Go Wild in Wellies is directed by Anna Newell and features Hayley Earlam, Neil Price, Adam Sloan and Julie Spence. Katie Miller is the swing dancer and production assistant; Karen Anderson is the artistic director; Raymond Short is the tour manager. Original musical score composed by David Goodall; choreography by Stevie Prickett; design by Brian Hartley.

Learn more about Four Go Wild in Wellies at NewVictory.org.





