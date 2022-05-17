Improvised Musical BABY WANTS CANDY to be Presented at Caveat

Baby Wants Candy, the Completely Improvised Full-Band Musical, will perform a completely improvised, full-band musical Saturday June 4th 9:30PM @ Caveat for a special ONE NIGHT ONLY PERFORMANCE.

Baby Wants Candy is one of the world's most popular and critically acclaimed comedy ensembles, with casts in NY, Chicago and LA and an international touring company, with 8 years of fully sold-out, 5-star runs at the Edinburgh Fringe. And after years of sell-out shows at UCB NY, BWC brings its fully improvised full band musical to Caveat June 4, 2022 at 9:30PM.

Baby Wants Candy creates the opening and closing night of a one night only smash-hit musical based on audience suggestions - every single night.

Witness the plot of Kanye West Side Story - pulled out of thin air. Behold the beauty of theater as Jesus Christ, Superstore comes to life in front of your eyes. Marvel at the (ahem) highbrow spontaneous genius conjured from the ether at shows like HotUncles.Com...the Musical!- or whatever (often twisted) title the audience suggests.

It's a roller-coaster ride of spontaneously choreographed dance numbers, heartwarming characters, rhyming verses and witty, jaw-dropping comedy.

Start thinking of your title now!

Baby Wants Candy has help launch the careers of top comedic actors and writers, from Chris Grace (Superstore), Thomas Middleditch (HBO's Silicon Valley), Jack McBrayer (Kenneth in 30 Rock), Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live), Amber Ruffin and Tarik Davis (The Amber Ruffin Show) Craig Cackowski (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Arrested Development), Peter Gwinn (Colbert Report), Nicole Parker (Elpheba in Wicked on Broadway) and many more.

DETAILS:

Caveat

21 A Clinton St, New York, NY 10002

Subway: F, M

Event dates and times June 4th 9:30-10:30PM

Event prices $15, $20 at door

Tickets: https://caveat.nyc/event/baby-wants-candy-6-4-2022/

Box Office: (212) 228-2100

Show website: www.babywantscandy.com

FB, IG, Twitter @Babywantscandy