Immersive Smash Hit PIP'S ISLAND Returns To NYC

Pip's Island, the wholly immersive and groundbreaking theatrical extravaganza for kids, has stormed back into New York City in a custom-built, brand-new Times Square location. The adventure, which caused a deafening buzz of excitement throughout the entire tri-state area when it opened in 2016 - and quickly sold out its entire limited engagement - is now open at its new, state-of-the-art home located at 400 West 42nd Street at 9th Avenue. Tickets, starting at $39, are available at www.PipsIsland.com or by calling ShowTix at 888.718.4253.

Pip's Island is a wildly entertaining, revolutionary theatrical adventure for young audiences. The spectacular event blends brilliant artistry with the latest in modern technology, creating an unparalleled immersive and interactive journey based on the wild imaginations of its enthusiastic participants-the explorer, dreamer, artist, scientist, and action hero in your life. Each young guest is invited to take a direct part of the storytelling and play a vital role in helping the Island's inhabitants save the day!

The brainchild of sister-and-brother partnership Rania Ajami & Rami Ajami, and Creative Director Walter Krudop, Pip's Island was lovingly created over five years and follows the history, mythology, and adventures of a cast of charismatic characters, led by a boy named Pip and his fellow adventurers Pebble and Finn.

Upon entering the mesmerizing interactive experience, the entire family is instantly transported straight to Pip's Island, a magical, faraway island-a realm of sights, sounds, and wild adventures with an array of amazing characters to stimulate and inspire every child's imagination.

Audiences are guided through an hour-long inspirational "hero's journey" by live performers, puppets, interactive set-pieces, and animated characters. As a walking adventure, they will navigate a series of challenges and one-of-a-kind games to save the Island from darkness and restore harmony to the land. Along the way, they will collect signature achievement badges, called "sparks" on Pip's Island, which parallel many elements of the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) curriculum.

As the journey continues, the story unfolds, the music escalates, the characters change, the challenges grow, and the young audience is soon engaged in an uplifting adventure that will leave them with a lasting sense of self-esteem and personal empowerment.

"Pip's Island is about empowering children by giving experiences that will help them find the spark within. During the adventure, each child explorer collects 'sparks' in the form of badges as he or she plays or completes tasks to advance in the story. To overcome obstacles and challenges, each player finds within him-or-herself the spark-the power to impact the world around them," says co-founder Rania Ajami.

An interactive first in children's entertainment, Pip's Island boasts a unique and seamless combination of animation, live actors, multi-sensorial environments, and a compelling narrative, which the audience helps shape through explorer challenges. Graphic novels, web series, broadcast animated series, mobile apps, and video games will be used to explore the rich story world beyond the explorer's experience, using the fully developed visual language created by the in-house animation team.

"Pip's Island is as real as 'make-believe' gets for children," says Walter Krudop, Pip's Island Creative Director. "They literally feel like they are entering a live video game and are pulled right into the story."

"Born from today's need for children to have multi-sensorial experiences that challenge their minds, spirits and bodies, we believe Pip's Island is the future of kid's entertainment as it transcends digital and physical realms," says co-founder Rami Ajami. "The major global cities are brimming with children, and yet there are very limited options for families looking to expand their children's creative horizons. Pip's Island aims to fill that gap with engaging adventures that the children can also benefit from."

Pip's Island is a time-ticketed experience designed for ages 4-10, although grown-ups looking to reconnect with their childhood sense of wonder are also encouraged to sign up for an expedition!





