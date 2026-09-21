IVY DAY to Transfer Off-Broadway at AMT Theatre
The play, written and directed by Arianna Muñoz, will run as part of Circle Theatre Festival 2026.
Following its run at London's Hope Theatre in 2025, Arianna Muñoz's dark comedy Ivy Day will transfer Off-Broadway this October, joining the lineup of RJ Theatre Company/TAL Media NYC's Circle Theatre Festival 2026 at the AMT Theater.
They're the most prestigious universities in America: Harvard. Princeton. Yale. Columbia. Brown. Cornell. UPenn. Dartmouth. The Ivy League. And all of them release their admissions decisions on the same day.
High school senior Andrea would rather open her results alone, but her friends have other plans. As the six students count down the minutes until they receive the results that will change their lives, hidden biases and petty rivalries quickly bubble to the surface, revealing the pressures and prejudices driving their desire to get into America's elite universities.
The cast of Ivy Day includes Alexa Yamila Ocana as Andrea, Evan Clausen as Jack, Lillian Huynh as Rachel, Emily Renison as Hailey, Guy Tano as Berni, and Carson Thomas as Lee.
Joining writer, director, and sound designer Arianna Muñoz is associate director Jenna Roth and Costume Designer Bella Muñoz, with additional music by Finlay Waugh.
Writer/director/sound designer Arianna Muñoz said, 'After five years studying and working in the UK, I am delighted to have Ivy Day be my first play staged here in the US. Ivy Day is a play rooted in the complexities of the American high school experience, inspired by my own experiences as a Mexican-American teenager navigating the tensions and pressures of the college admissions process - to share this story with an American audience is therefore all the more essential and important to me. I am excited to be working with such a brilliant cast/creative team as we bring this play to life once more.'
Ivy Day will run at the AMT Theatre from 29 October - 13 November 2026 as part of Circle Theatre Festival 2026, a festival by RJTheatre Company and TAL Media NYC.
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