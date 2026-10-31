Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
IVY AND THE POISON to Make Off-Broadway Debut at AMT Theater
Netta Toledano stars in the one-woman world premiere directed by Kelsey Bray.
Ivy and the Poison: An Original Emo-Punk Rock Musical will premiere at AMT Theater from 10/25/26-11/15/2026. Netta Toledano is the creator, writer, musician and actor of the piece, which blends live music, dark comedy, and psychological drama. When Ivy falls for her best friend and soulmate, their whirlwind romance gradually unravels into a psychological nightmare. Told through twelve iconic bangers, sharp humor, and an intimate, self-aware theatrical style, Ivy and the Poison combines the explosive emo punk energy of Paramore, the rock concert theatricality of 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch,' and the unapologetic confessional intimacy of 'Fleabag.'
Caught in a love triangle between her hot roommate and charismatic best friend Luke at an artists' residency, Ivy falls for the man she believes is her soulmate. Their whirlwind romance leads them to a secret underground tunnel they call their 'cave,' before unraveling into a nightmare of obsession, manipulation, and betrayal. At the residency's industry showcase, Ivy hijacks the stage to tell her side of the story, turning a career-making opportunity into a public reckoning. Told through twelve iconic emo-punk bangers, sharp humor, and intimate, self-aware storytelling, Ivy and the Poison combines the explosive emo punk energy of Paramore, the rock concert theatricality of 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch,' and the unapologetic confessional intimacy of 'Fleabag.'
Netta Toledano stars as Ivy in the one-woman world premiere of Ivy and the Poison.
The production is directed by Kelsey Bray (she/her), an Oklahoma City University School of Theatre Acting and Directing alumna. Ivy and the Poison is her Off-Broadway directing debut. She is the founder of Vicious Artists, a female-driven theatre company raising awareness about sexual assault and domestic violence with proceeds supporting local domestic violence shelters. Past credits include 'Eurydice' by Sarah Ruhl (director), 'Matilda: the Musical' (Assistant Director, South Coast Repertory, regional work), and 'All this Intimacy' by Rajiv Joseph (Director).
Mikayla Czizik (she/her) is an NYU Tisch and Atlantic alumna. She serves as stage manager, assistant director, and co-producer with Netta Toledano. Ivy and the Poison is her Off-Broadway stage management/assistant directing/producing debut. Recent credits include Ash in the world premiere of Techies: A New Musical at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, 'Pride and Prejudice' at Theater Row, and stage manager for Crooked Theater Company's production of 'The Seagull.'
Other artists who helped bring Ivy and the Poison to life are Mark Klett (musical production), Daniel Hefetz (sound design), Eden Zamir (social media), Yair Ben Dor (creative advisor), and Alma Perry Peleg (graphic art).
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA
Repertorio (11/15-12/31)
|
FunikiJam’s WORLD MUSIC FAIR
Actors Temple Theatre (10/17-12/05)
|
Men Love Horsies
Royal Family Productions (11/13-11/13)
|
EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS
Repertorio (1/07-12/31)
|
Oratorio for Living Things
Berlind Theatre at McCarter Theatre Center (11/06-11/08)
|
Hold
AMT Theater (10/26-11/15)
|
LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)