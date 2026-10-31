IVY AND THE POISON to Make Off-Broadway Debut at AMT Theater

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Ivy and the Poison: An Original Emo-Punk Rock Musical will premiere at AMT Theater from 10/25/26-11/15/2026. Netta Toledano is the creator, writer, musician and actor of the piece, which blends live music, dark comedy, and psychological drama. When Ivy falls for her best friend and soulmate, their whirlwind romance gradually unravels into a psychological nightmare. Told through twelve iconic bangers, sharp humor, and an intimate, self-aware theatrical style, Ivy and the Poison combines the explosive emo punk energy of Paramore, the rock concert theatricality of 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch,' and the unapologetic confessional intimacy of 'Fleabag.'

Caught in a love triangle between her hot roommate and charismatic best friend Luke at an artists' residency, Ivy falls for the man she believes is her soulmate. Their whirlwind romance leads them to a secret underground tunnel they call their 'cave,' before unraveling into a nightmare of obsession, manipulation, and betrayal. At the residency's industry showcase, Ivy hijacks the stage to tell her side of the story, turning a career-making opportunity into a public reckoning. Told through twelve iconic emo-punk bangers, sharp humor, and intimate, self-aware storytelling, Ivy and the Poison combines the explosive emo punk energy of Paramore, the rock concert theatricality of 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch,' and the unapologetic confessional intimacy of 'Fleabag.'

Netta Toledano stars as Ivy in the one-woman world premiere of Ivy and the Poison.

The production is directed by Kelsey Bray (she/her), an Oklahoma City University School of Theatre Acting and Directing alumna. Ivy and the Poison is her Off-Broadway directing debut. She is the founder of Vicious Artists, a female-driven theatre company raising awareness about sexual assault and domestic violence with proceeds supporting local domestic violence shelters. Past credits include 'Eurydice' by Sarah Ruhl (director), 'Matilda: the Musical' (Assistant Director, South Coast Repertory, regional work), and 'All this Intimacy' by Rajiv Joseph (Director).

Mikayla Czizik (she/her) is an NYU Tisch and Atlantic alumna. She serves as stage manager, assistant director, and co-producer with Netta Toledano. Ivy and the Poison is her Off-Broadway stage management/assistant directing/producing debut. Recent credits include Ash in the world premiere of Techies: A New Musical at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, 'Pride and Prejudice' at Theater Row, and stage manager for Crooked Theater Company's production of 'The Seagull.'

Other artists who helped bring Ivy and the Poison to life are Mark Klett (musical production), Daniel Hefetz (sound design), Eden Zamir (social media), Yair Ben Dor (creative advisor), and Alma Perry Peleg (graphic art).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 0 Days 08 Hrs 59 Min 38 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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