INTAR'S MicroTEATRO Festival Announced, Featuring 6 Playwrights, 14 Actors and 7 Neighborhood Locations

INTAR THEATER announced today INTAR'S MicroTEATRO Festival performed on the streets of Hell's Kitchen starting on June 17, 2021.

MicroTEATRO refers to a collection of small format plays surrounding the same themes (or not) presented at the same time for a rotating audience. In this version of MicroTEATRO, INTAR is collaborating with local businesses in their Hell's Kitchen neighborhood (between 9 and 10 Avenues from 51 St to 53 St). These locations will serve not only as an inspiration for the playwrights, but also as the setting for their short 10-minute plays. The plays are limited to up to 3 actors and will be presented to a small audience of 4 members, in conjunction space/Covid restrictions.

Locations for the performances will be: Sonny's 10th Avenue Meat Market, LeNoble Lumber Co., Police Athletic League, Inc. William J. Duncan Center, Epstein's Paint Center, Housing Conservation Coordinators and The 52nd Street Projects.

Playwrights and casts are:

#Emperorof10thAve

By Carmen Rivera, directed by Sofia Ubilla

Location: Sonny's 10th Ave Meat Market: 758 10th Ave, New York, NY 10019

Featuring: Camila Pérez, Dylan Arredondo; Daniela Thome

Unfinished Stories

By Mariana Carreño, directed by Brisa Areli Muñoz

Location: 52nd Street Project Box Office, 789 10th Ave,

Featuring: Valeria Avina, Daniela González y Pérez

Foul Shots

By Christin Eve Cato, directed by Itzel Ayala

Location: Patrolman William J. Duncan Police Athletic League (P.A.L.) Center, 552 W 52nd St,

Featuring: Ashley Marie Ortiz, Maria Renee Lavalle Mendez

LeNOBLE

By C. Quintana, directed by Melissa Crespo

Location: West 52nd Street between 10th and 11th Avenues

Featuring: Andres Nicolas Chavez, Kaelyn A. Gonzalez

Baby Steps

By Caridad Svich, directed by Estefanía Fadul

Location: Housing Conservation Coordinators, 777 10th Ave #1,

Featuring: Michael León, Ashley Alvarez

Epstein's Paint

By Julissa Contreras, directed by Rebecca Martinez

Location: Epstein's Paint Center, 562 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019

Featuring: Sijean Gonzalez, Alexander Lambie

Tickets are priced at the low price of $5.00 per play making one four-play package at $20.00 per person. For all tickets and information go to www.intartheatre.org. Tickets hub for pick up will be Ardesia Wine Bar at 510 West 52 St. As a special partner, Ardesia Wine Bar is offering $2.00 of any wine or draft beer by the glass to ticketholders. Performance schedule will be: Thursday, June 17, Friday, June 18, Thursday, June 24 and Friday, June 25th. Performance times will be 7:30 pm, 8:15 pm, 9:00 pm and 9:45 pm each night.