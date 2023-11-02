INTAR Unveils 2023/24 Season Featuring Two World Premiere Productions

International Arts Relations (INTAR Theatre) has revealed its 2023/24 Season. Tickets for all productions are available now at Click Here.

“The mission of INTAR is to be supporting Latiné artists,” shared Artistic Director Lou Moreno. “When we look at that mission, it seems to us that the best way to support them is to keep an artistic conversation with each other in front of our audiences. What better way to do that than match legacy INTAR artists with emerging artists? I could not be more excited to connect with our community regarding the brilliant work of Florencia and José.”

The 2023/24 season begins in Fall 2023 with a presentation from INTAR's Unit 52, an ensemble of non-union, early career acting professionals. Unit 52 was created as a response to the shortage of Latinx actors in Actors Equity Association (AEA), and offers a space for talented, emerging actors of color to play, create community, and hone their skills under the mentorship of experienced INTAR artists for no cost.

INTAR will present three performances of José Rivera's Sonnets for an Old Century on November 17-19 at 7:30pm. The performances will feature members of ensembles past and present: Briana Aponte, Valeria Avina, Sergio Caetano, Luis Feliciano, Daniel Gomez, John Maria Gutierrez, Maria Lavalle, Vasilios Leon, Georgina Morillo, Janeena Piñero, Lilian Rebelo, Derick Sherrier, Fe Torres and Hara Zi. Sonnets for an Old Century will be directed by Rebecca Aparício, Mariana Carreño and Melissa Crespo. Tickets are available at INTAR's website.

A collection of souls are faced with a final chance to give their side of the story to the universe, as far as we know. The sublimely talented members of INTAR's Unit 52 take on the poetic language of Jose Rivera in a workshop production of this legendary piece under the direction of three powerhouse Latiné directors.

The season will continue in 2024 with the world premiere of a new performance art piece imagined by Florencia Lozano (underneathmybed), Fun with Panic Attacks. Performances will be held Monday January 12 through Sunday January 28, 2024.

Floppy explores her life's journey with anxiety as she invites you to take off your shoes, lie down on the floor and check in to see if you are holding your breath. Psychological funhouse meets choose-how-immersive-you-want-it-to-be theatrical event. An experiential offering into what overwhelms us and what might just save us.

In Spring 2024, INTAR will present the world premiere of The Hours Are Feminine, written and directed by Obie Award winner José Rivera (Marisol).



In the summer of 1960, Hurricane Donna ravages the Northeast and a Puerto Rican family of three, who has never left home before, moves to rural Long Island. Evalisse, Fernán and their son Jaivín rent a dilapidated little house on the property of an old middle-class Italian named Charlie. Tensions rise between the families of old immigrants and new. Written and directed by Jose Rivera, this autobiographical play explores female friendship and the price of assimilation and the American way of life with humor, tears, and a final, healing reckoning.

Performances will begin on Saturday May 11, 2024, with opening night set for Monday May 20. The run will continue through June 9, 2024.

All performances will take place at INTAR Theatre (500 West 52nd Street, New York, NY 10019). For tickets, visit Click Here. Casting and creative teams will be announced at a later date.

INTAR is also pleased to announce the appointment of three new members to their Board of Directors - playwrights Julissa Contreras and C. Julian Jiménez and Iracel Rivero of the Ford Foundation.

“We could not be more thrilled to expand the makeup of our board with trusted artists and industry professionals,” shared INTAR Executive Director Paul Slee Rodriguez. “This new board will be instrumental in supporting the institution in its growth while allowing INTAR to continue centering artists -- as we have been proud to do for close to 60 years. Welcome Iracel, Julissa and Julian!”

The members of the INTAR Board of Directors include Lisa M. Harris, Amy Madigan, Duncan Webb, Lou Moreno, Ed Harris, and Liam Torrez.

International Arts Relations (INTAR Theatre), now in its 58th season, is the nation's oldest theatre company dedicated to commissioning, developing and producing plays by Latiné theatre artists at all stages of their careers in English. INTAR Theatre has been at the forefront of promoting diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility for Latiné theatre artists in the mainstream U.S. theatre by offering early professional stage credits, access to membership in the national actor and director unions and reviews in English language media outlets. Successive generations of U.S. Latiné playwrights trained at INTAR under the tutelage of María Irene Fornés, who's signature training methodology has been carried forward to the present by those generations of her students who now train other playwrights nationally. Notable alumni of Fornes' Hispanic American Playwrights Lab at INTAR include Caridad Svich, Migdalia Cruz, Ana Maria Simo, Eduardo Machado and Nilo Cruz, who was the first U.S. Latiné playwright to win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. INTAR's Unit 52 lab for young, non-union Latiné actors and stage managers and Max Ferrá Beauty in Direction Fellowship program for young Latiné stage directors, have broken new ground in recent years in inducting new Latiné talent to the professional theatre ranks. INTAR's increasingly digitized historic archives are located at the University of Miami's Cuban Heritage Collection. Visit intartheatre.org for more information.

