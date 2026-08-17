INSIDE BROADWAY to Mark 45th Anniversary With NYC School Programming

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With class nearly back in session, Inside Broadway is gearing up for a sensational 2026-27 school season with a fresh lineup of theatre programming for New York City public school students, spanning elementary to high school, teaching them the ins and outs of the theatre industry, as well as the skills needed to perform in their own musical.

Many of these programs are funded by the New York City Council as part of the Cultural After-School Adventures (CASA) grant, with additional support from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, the Department of Education, and the New York State Council on the Arts.

“This is a special year for Inside Broadway as we celebrate our 45th anniversary season, and we intend to mark this major milestone with a special lineup of programming,” said Michael Presser, Founder, President & CEO of Inside Broadway. “What started as a free student ticket program for CATS on Broadway has since grown into one of NYC's most impactful arts education organizations, introducing nearly 3 million NYC public school students to the magic of Broadway, both on and off the stage. Quality arts education is vital to youth development, and with the support of the New York City Council, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, and our local council members, we will continue to teach and uplift aspiring young artists and theatregoers for generations to come.”

“Arts education gives students a place to take risks, build confidence, and discover talents they didn't know they had,” said New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin. “That's why the Council is investing more than $17 million in after-school arts programming, including Inside Broadway, through the Cultural After-School Adventure Program. As Inside Broadway celebrates 45 years of introducing thousands of public school students to the magic of live theater, this investment will give even more young New Yorkers free, hands-on access to the arts. Broadway is the cultural heartbeat of our city and a powerful economic engine that supports tens of thousands of jobs. By inspiring the next generation of artists, audiences, and creative leaders, we're investing in New York City's future both on and off the stage.”

Upcoming 2026-27 Theatre Programming:

Kids Take the Spotlight! – In partnership with the NYC Cultural After-School Adventures Program (CASA), Inside Broadway presents “Build A Musical,” an in-school residency reaching nearly 1,500 students in 50 schools throughout NYC over the course of 12 weeks. Talented teaching artists work with the students to learn the basic building blocks of a musical—including choreography, acting, voice, directing, set and costume design, lighting, and sound—in a collaborative environment, teaching them critical social skills along the way. At the end of the program, students will apply what they've learned in a final musical showcase for family and their local community. This year's show theme will be “NYC Musical Mystery Melodies.”

A Behind-the-Scenes Spectacular – Inside Broadway's signature bi-annual “Creating the Magic” showcase returns this winter, offering approximately 1,000 NYC public school students a peek behind the curtain of a Broadway show. Funded by CASA, Creating the Magic is a fun, free, and educational event that brings students directly into a Times Square theatre to learn about on and off-stage career opportunities that bring a Broadway musical to life. Actors, musicians, stage managers, sound and lighting, and other professionals will demonstrate the various jobs and skills required to work on a Broadway show. Previous Creating the Magic programming includes & Juliet, Buena Vista Social Club, Hell's Kitchen, The Great Gatsby, SIX, Into the Woods, King Kong, Mamma Mia!, Wicked, Annie, Cinderella, Motown, CATS, Phantom of The Opera, Hairspray, Les Misérables, CHICAGO The Musical, Moulin Rouge The Musical, and more.

Coming Soon to a School Near You! – From January to March 2027, the Inside Broadway Acting Company will hit the road with its annual professional touring production, bringing the magic of live theatre directly into 50 school auditoriums throughout the five boroughs. For more than 30 years, The Acting Company, comprised of Actors' Equity and Local 802 AFM members, has performed a 12-week tour across New York City, often providing students with their very first professional theatre experience. Supported by the NYC Council as part of the CASA grant, these engaging and educational 45-minute live theatre productions are designed to fit into a class period and connect to the curriculum. In honor of America's 250th anniversary, the 2027 touring production will be It's A Grand Old Flag, featuring music by the great George M. Cohan, who is widely considered one of the founding fathers of the Broadway musical. Previous productions have included The Marvelous Wonderettes, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown; On The Town; Duke Ellington's Sophisticated Ladies; Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella; The Pirates of Penzance; Kiss Me, Kate; Bye Bye, Birdie; Land That I Love; and My Town.

“For 45 years, Inside Broadway has opened the doors of the theatre world to hundreds of thousands of NYC students who might never have had that chance. It's exactly the kind of youth-center program the CASA Initiative was designed to support, and I'm proud to continue supporting Inside Broadway's efforts in District 8 and beyond to connect our young people to an enriching arts education," said Council Member Elsie Encarnación (Manhattan/8th District).

“Congratulations to Inside Broadway on an incredible 45 years of inspiring and empowering young people through the arts. As we begin Fiscal Year 2027, I am proud to continue supporting your mission through CASA funding, helping expand opportunities for youth in New York City Council District 12 to experience the transformative power of theater and creative expression. Thank you for your unwavering commitment to our young people, and here's to 45 years of excellence and many more to come,” said Council Member Kevin C. Riley (Bronx/12th District).

“Inside Broadway has helped bring the magic of live theatre directly to our public school students for more than four decades,” said Council Member James F. Gennaro (Queens/24th District). “I am proud that the City Council's support through CASA helps make these programs possible, and I congratulate Inside Broadway on this incredible milestone and another exciting season ahead.”

"Inside Broadway brings the best of New York City's performing arts -- music, dance, and singing -- directly into our communities and public schools. I'm proud to support their continued work in my district and across the city. With Jackson Heights and Elmhurst lacking critical green space, programs like Inside Broadway have allowed thousands of students to learn the joy of performance and expression and find community," said Council Member Shekar Krishnan (Queens/25th District).

"For 45 years, Inside Broadway has been bringing incredible opportunities to New York City's schoolchildren, and gave them a taste of the theater that they may never have had before," said CM Ariola. "This can change a young person's life, and open doors they never even have known existed. I am extremely proud to fund this amazing organization, and I look forward to many more years of them providing unparalleled programming to the students of this city," said Council Member Joann Ariola (Queens/32nd District).

“Children thrive when they are exposed to quality arts education by groups like Inside Broadway. That's why I have supported Inside Broadway's programming with $20K since FY24 to build upon their successful 45-year history of youth and musical theatre career development. I hope this invaluable work continues for years to come,” said Council Member Sandy Nurse (Queens/37th District).

For more information on Inside Broadway, visit https://insidebroadway.org.

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