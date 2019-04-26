IN THE CLOSET To Explore Ageism In The Gay Community

Ebner-Page Productions today annonuced the New York Premiere Off-Broadway run of Siegmund Fuchs' IN THE CLOSET, a stirring dramedy about ageism in the gay community that will begin a limited Off-Broadway engagement Wednesday, May 29, 2019 continuing through June 16, 2019 at Theatre Row's Studio Theatre, (410 West 42nd Street). Eli Carpenter will direct. Mr. Fuchs lives in Washington, D.C., is an attorney for the United States Department of Justice, and his academic work focuses on abuse victims.



The cast of In the Closet features Paul Page, James O'Hagan-Murphy, Ed Rosini and Ryan Avalos. Set and Lighting Design are by G. Austin Allen, Costume and Prop Design are by Carlos Pabon. The Production Stage Manager is Andrea Miller and the Assistant Stage Manager is Tyler Danhaus.



In The Closet centers around four men exploring the various reasons one might "closet" oneself in this cross-generational look at being in the closet, leaving the audience to wonder: Can any one of them ever walk out?



In The Closet also explores the complex nature of what it means to be trapped; both the kind of trapping that's brought about by others and the kind of trapped we do to ourselves, explains director Eli Carpenter. "And then asks, what does it take to step out from that place? This compelling work offers an audience that perfect balance of just when you're on the edge of tears, and then a lightning bolt of laughter hits and it perfectly encapsulates the painful, beautiful, and always thrilling teeter-totter of life. Fuchs' writing is witty, thoughtful, heart-shaking, and unquestionably human. I'm so pleasedto help shepherd the New York City premiere of this compelling new work."



Siegmund Fuchs is originally from Cleveland, Ohio, now living in Washington, D.C. He practices law for the United States Department of Justice, but his passion is writing. His academic work focuses on abuse victims. His most recent creative work, In The Closet, is his first full-length play in almost a decade. The production has since placed in five national competitions, winning both the Baltimore Pauwrights Festival and Elitch Theater's New Woks Festival. Previous works include, Never Turned Out To Be Four Months and A Night Out At The Movies.



Eli Carpenter's directing credits include WALL! A Thinly Veiled Metaphor for Our Political Situation Disguised as a New American Musical (Edinburgh International Fringe Festival, Scotland), Fly by Night (SCRT), Tethered A New Musical by Alexander Sage Oyen (SCRT), Grounded (SCRT). In its 17th season, Eli serves as the Artistic Director for the Southern Colorado Repertory Theatre in Trinidad, CO, now in its 17th season where he produces a repertory season of plays, musicals, cabarets and has built a new works initiative fostering the development of work by emerging writers. Previous Assistant Directing credits include Frankenstein directed by Tony Award nominee Sam Buntrock (Denver Center), The Music Man, directed by Jenn Thompson (Goodspeed), Sweeney Todd with new orchestrations by Grammy nominated DeVotchKa (Denver Center), The Secret Garden, directed by Jenn Thompson (Denver Center), The Christians, directed by Kent Thompson (Denver Center), The Secret Garden, directed by Tony Award nominee Marcia Milgrom Dodge (NYU). Eli is a graduate of New York University and is a member of the 2017 Lincoln Center Director's Lab.



Winner of both the Baltimore Playwrights Festival and Elitch Theater's New Works Festival, the production opens on May 29th at 8 pm.Performances will then continue on Wednesdays-Saturdays at 8 pm, and Sundays at 3 pm from May 29th through June 16th.



Performances, whcih begin on May 29th will be on Wednesdays through Saturday evenings at 8 pm, and Sunday matinees at 3 pm through June 16th. Tickets are $32.25 (including the Theatre Row restoration fee) and can be purchased online at Telecharge.com, by phone at 212-239-6200 or in person at the Theatre Row Box Office. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the National LGBT Cancer Fund.





