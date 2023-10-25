ILUMINATE Returns To New York To Light Up New World Stages For A Limited Holiday Engagement

Direct from America's Got Talent and their award-winning residency at The STRAT in Las Vegas, iLuminate (pronounced eye-luminate), an immersive mix of dance, music, light and laughter will return to New York to “light up” New World Stages (Stage 1) in the heart of Broadway for a limited engagement November 17, 2023, through January 21, 2024.



From the moment the lights fade to darkness audiences will be transported into another world…another dimension, where the music moves you and the visuals are unlike anything you've ever seen. Tickets are on sale now and are available starting at $57 at iLuminate.com and Telecharge.com.



Named “Best New Act in America” by America's Got Talent, “Best Date Show” by the Best of Vegas Awards, and “Best New Production” at the Best of Las Vegas Awards, each scene in iLuminate takes the audience on a dazzling journey where an exhilarating blend of music, dance, illusion, technology and comedy comes to life for an experience that's sure to be the most fun you'll ever have in the dark. Fun for families of all ages or a great date night!



The brilliant cast of some of the country's top dancers and choreographers, along with energetic music, creates a mind-blowing, multi-sensory live show experience. Founded by dancer and software engineer Miral Kotb, iLuminate boasts customized LED suits with wireless lighting programs that create extraordinary lighting effects that move along with each of the phenomenally choreographed dance moves.



The original blend of dance and technology landed iLuminate in a finalist spot on America's Got Talent and now, audiences across America can see the show in action during their national tour. The dance group has delighted fans around the world and has been seen on hit television shows including Dancing with the Stars, The X-Factor, and Good Morning America to name a few. The dancers and technology were also seen alongside artists including The Black Eyed Peas, Chris Brown, and Christina Aguilera on programs such as The American Music Awards, MTV's Video Music Awards, and BET Awards, in addition to tour dates around the world.



For more information visit iLuminate.com or, follow on socials:



iLuminate was founded in 2009 by Miral Kotb and since then has collaborated with artists including The Black Eyed Peas, Chris Brown, and Christina Aguilera. hey were finalists on America's Got Talent hailed iLuminateas “they best new act in America” when they were finalists on the show. In addition, they returned to the show several times as special guest artists. Other television appearances include The Voice, The X Factor, Dancing with the Stars, and Good Morning America. iLuminate has been on several international and nationwide tours, packed houses with residencies in Las Vegas (currently ongoing at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Skypod), New York, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Mexico, and Egypt, and have even taken the show to the high seas with several cruise ship performances. The critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency was recently honored as “Best Date Show” at the Best of Vegas Awards, and “Best New Production” at the Best of Las Vegas Awards. Entertaining audiences of all ages at theme parks and countless special events and galas allowed iLuminate to grow a global fan base. Recently, Kotb and her team created a world-class STEM education program.

