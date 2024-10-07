I MOSTLY BLAME MYSELF Sketch Comedy Show To Return To The Players Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Off-Broadway sketch comedy show, I Mostly Blame Myself, is taking the stage once again at the Players Theater, bringing its signature mix of dark, weird, and uproariously funny sketches to New York audiences. Recently ranked the #1 Off-Broadway show by Show-Score.com, this hit show has been running for almost three years in NYC and LA, cementing its place as a must-see comedy experience.

With a fresh lineup of original sketches for every performance, I Mostly Blame Myself keeps audiences laughing with everything from parodies of Disney classics to offbeat historical musicals, touching on controversial topics you've always secretly wanted to discuss. The show's unique brand of absurdity ensures that no two performances are the same, making every night a one-of-a-kind experience.

Join the cast for their next performance on October 12th at 10 PM at the Players Theater. This special night will feature guest star Gary John Miller (@garymillercreative), adding an extra dose of excitement to the absurdity.

As always, beverages will be offered before the show, so come early, grab a drink, and prepare to laugh. Please note, the show is recommended for ages 18+ due to its edgy humor.

Event Details:

Date: October 12th, 2024

Time: 10 PM

Venue: Players Theater, New York, NY

Special Guest: Gary John Miller

Tickets: Available online or at the door.

Don't miss your chance to see what everyone's talking about. Come see why I Mostly Blame Myself is taking Off-Broadway by storm!

Comments