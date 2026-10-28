Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
I BECAME WE Extends Run Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company
Performances will now run through Sunday, November 22.
Atlantic Theater Company is extending the run of the world premiere of I Became We, written by Obie winner Mona Pirnot, directed by Obie winner Sarah Benson, with music by Relentless Award winner Jack D. Coen. The limited engagement will now play through Sunday, November 22 at the Linda Gross Theater. Read reviews for the production!
The cast includes Alison Cheeseman, Paul Chwe MinChul An, Nathan Fletcher, Mark Hanke, Oliver Holt, Natalie Pinales Holt, Heather Jones, Helen Karloski, Kathryn McCreary, Paige Nesle, Neil Netherly, Lily Hazael Nussbaum, Logan Pitts, Carrie Quarquesso, AnnMarie Sandy, Michael Steinberger, Gregorio Taniguchi, Tyler Tejada, Elizabeth van Os, Zen Wu. Piano accompaniment by Blair McMillen.
I Became We is presented as a first-person monologue, performed by a sixteen-person choir about a woman in her mid-thirties wrestling with one of life's most important decisions. With plainspoken, contemporary language sung in the stylings of classical choral music, comes a new formally-daring, auto-fictional play from writer Mona Pirnot.
A 16-person choir of classically trained singers from across New York City has been assembled for this groundbreaking world premiere musical event. Drawing together some of the city's finest voices from a wide range of backgrounds, the ensemble brings exceptional vocal range, prowess, and musicality to the performance.
I Became We features sets by Mimi Lien, costumes by Louisa Thompson & Gylanni Carrington, lights by Tuce Yasak, sound by Palmer Hefferen, projections by Nicholas Hussong, choral casting by Margery Daley, and Musical Direction, Orchestrations & Arrangements by Jack D. Coen. Tyler Crow serves as the Production Stage Manager.
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