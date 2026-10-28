I BECAME WE Extends Run Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company

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Atlantic Theater Company is extending the run of the world premiere of I Became We, written by Obie winner Mona Pirnot, directed by Obie winner Sarah Benson, with music by Relentless Award winner Jack D. Coen. The limited engagement will now play through Sunday, November 22 at the Linda Gross Theater. Read reviews for the production!

The cast includes Alison Cheeseman, Paul Chwe MinChul An, Nathan Fletcher, Mark Hanke, Oliver Holt, Natalie Pinales Holt, Heather Jones, Helen Karloski, Kathryn McCreary, Paige Nesle, Neil Netherly, Lily Hazael Nussbaum, Logan Pitts, Carrie Quarquesso, AnnMarie Sandy, Michael Steinberger, Gregorio Taniguchi, Tyler Tejada, Elizabeth van Os, Zen Wu. Piano accompaniment by Blair McMillen.

I Became We is presented as a first-person monologue, performed by a sixteen-person choir about a woman in her mid-thirties wrestling with one of life's most important decisions. With plainspoken, contemporary language sung in the stylings of classical choral music, comes a new formally-daring, auto-fictional play from writer Mona Pirnot.

A 16-person choir of classically trained singers from across New York City has been assembled for this groundbreaking world premiere musical event. Drawing together some of the city's finest voices from a wide range of backgrounds, the ensemble brings exceptional vocal range, prowess, and musicality to the performance.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 08 Hrs 15 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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