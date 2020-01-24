I AM NOBODY By Greg Kotis To Premiere at The Tank

The Tank (Meghan Finn, Artistic Director) and Theater of The Apes will present the World Premiere of I Am Nobody, a new musical comedy by Greg Kotis (Tony Award-winner for Urinetown; The Truth About Santa at The Tank), directed by Meghan Finn (Creative Time's Doomocracy, Mac Wellman's The Invention of Tragedy at The Flea) at The Tank (312 West 36th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues), March 5-28.

Performances will be on Wednesday, March 5 at 7pm, Thursday, March 6 at 7pm, Friday, March 7 at 3pm, Friday, March 7 at 7pm, Wednesday, March 11 at 7pm, Thursday, March 12 at 7pm, Friday, March 13 at 7pm, Saturday March 14 at 3pm, Saturday March 14 at 7pm, Friday, March 14 at 7pm, Tuesday, March 18 at 7pm, Wednesday, March 18 at 7pm, Thursday, March 19 at 7pm, Friday, March 20 at 4pm, Friday, March 20 at 7pm, Saturday March 21 at 3pm, Saturday March 21 at 7pm, Wednesday, March 25 at 7pm, Thursday, March 26 at 7pm, Friday, March 27 at 4pm, Friday March 27 at 7pm, Saturday, March 28 at 3pm, Saturday March 28 at 7pm, Friday, March 28 at 3pm, and Friday, March 28 at 7pm. Tickets ($25-$40) are available for advance purchase at www.thetanknyc.org. The performance will run approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission.

Lucas is done with manufacturing highly specialized silicon microchips for cell phones, and all the other evils of this modern world! Can his coworker, Nathaniel and Naomi, the singer-songwriter/waitress he met last night, race across the country fast enough to reach Lucas before he destroys modernity? (And is this the sort of scenario in which romance might possibly ensue? Asking for a friend...)

The cast will star Sarah Coffey lead singer of Stolen Jars, joined by Ayun Halliday (The NeoFuturists, Theatre of the Apes), Emilio Christopher Cuesta (Showtime's Homeland), and comedians Patrick McCartney (Sinister Kid), and Inney Prakash (Yes Weed Can! The Musical) with Set Design by Christopher and Justin Swader (The Bacchae with Classical Theatre of Harlem; A$SAP Rocky's 'Lab Rat'), Costume Design by Ayun Halliday, Lighting Design by Anthony Dean (Cartography at The New Victory/The Kennedy Center), Orchestrations, Vocal Arrangements & Music Direction by Michael Cassedy (HALF-LIFE tv series), and Video & Sound Design by David Pym (The Making of King Kong at Target Margin).

Greg Kotis and his company, Theater of the Apes, co-founded by Ayun Halliday, perform monthly at The Tank, and I Am Nobody marks the second production of Kotis' work at The Tank. "The Tank continues the chaotic, liberating, cash-strapped, wild, unreasonable, exhausting, and altogether exhilarating tradition of doing storefront theater here in Manhattan. I'm glad to be a part of that tradition, and to have a welcoming artistic home like The Tank where I can ply my trade with like-minded maniacs."

Founded in 2003, The Tank is a multi-disciplinary non-profit arts presenter and producer, which provides a home to emerging artists working across all disciplines, including theater, comedy, dance, film, music, puppetry, and storytelling. Led by Artistic Director, Meghan Finn and Managing Producer Danielle Monica Long King, The Tank champions emerging artists engaged in the pursuit of new ideas and forms of expression. In doing so the company removes the economic barriers from the creation of new work for artists launching their careers and experimenting within their art form. From the company's home with two theaters on 36th Street, The Tank serves over 2,500 artists every year, presents over 1,000 performances, and welcomes 36,000 audience members annually. The company fully produces a curated season of 13-18 theatrical World or New York premieres each season.

Recent Tank-produced work includes New York Times Critics' Picks OPEN by Crystal Skillman, directed by Jessi D. Hill (2019), Red Emma & The Mad Monk by Alexis Roblan, directed by Katie Lindsay (2018), The Offending Gesture by Mac Wellman, directed by Meghan Finn (2016) as well as Drama Desk-nominated productions The Hunger Artist (2018), The Paper Hat Game (2017), the ephemera trilogy (2017), Ada/Ava (2016), and youarenowhere (2016). www.thetanknyc.org





