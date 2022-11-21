Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Harlem Stage to Present UPTOWN NIGHTS: KINGS RETURN This Holiday Season

Harlem Stage to Present UPTOWN NIGHTS: KINGS RETURN This Holiday Season

The intimate, uplifting celebration showcases the group’s genre-spanning artistry, combining jazz, classical, gospel, and R&B/soul.

Nov. 21, 2022  

Harlem Stage will present Uptown Nights: Kings Return, welcoming the acclaimed, Grammy-nominated, Dallas-based vocal quartet to the Harlem Stage Gatehouse for two special concerts featuring their amazing a cappella arrangements of holiday classics and originals. The intimate, uplifting celebration showcases the group's genre-spanning artistry, combining jazz, classical, gospel, and R&B/soul, and including fan favorites alongside tracks from the group's Merry Little Christmas EP and their debut, Rove. Throughout the performance, Kings Return will also share stories behind their favorite holiday songs.

Formed in 2016 from pre-existing friendships, Kings Return rose to fame recording and performing covers of well-known ballads and anthems in an Arlington church stairwell. With a nostalgic old-school a cappella sound and beautifully arranged harmonies, the group has brought joy and chills to hundreds of thousands of viewers and audience members. Their fans range from iconic R&B singer-songwriter Anita Baker to renowned opera singer Joyce DiDonato. Radio network Classic FM refers to their signature staircase performances as "enough to take your breath away and send a shiver down your spine." They are nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella, for their interpretation of "How Deep Is Your Love." Kings Return is: Vaughn Faison, Gabe Kunda, J.E. McKissic, and Jamall Williams.

Uptown Nights: Kings Return takes place Friday, December 16, and Saturday, December 17, at the Harlem Stage Gatehouse (150 Convent Avenue, New York, NY, 10031). Tickets, $25-35 can be purchased at harlemstage.org.

COVID-19 Safety Policy:

All attendees must show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination completed at least 14 days prior to the performance date, and must wear masks while inside the Harlem Stage Gatehouse. More information about Harlem Stage's safety protocols can be found here.




Photo: First Look at Artwork for NYTWs MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Photo
Photo: First Look at Artwork for NYTW's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
New York Theater Workshop has released the artwork for their production of Merrily We Roll Along, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez. Performances begin this Monday, November 21st, with an opening night scheduled for December 12th. Check out the artwork here.
Broadway Dreams to Present Annual Showcase Featuring Works by Ryann Redmond, Alysha Umphre Photo
Broadway Dreams to Present Annual Showcase Featuring Works by Ryann Redmond, Alysha Umphress & More
Broadway Dreams will present its annual NYC Showcase on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 5 and 7:30 PM at RWS Studios. The showcase represents the top 5% of the organization’s students and affords them the unique opportunity to perform for every major Broadway casting agency and other top entertainment industry decision makers. 
The Flea Announces 2023 Season Featuring World Premiere of HANG TIME & More Photo
The Flea Announces 2023 Season Featuring World Premiere of HANG TIME & More
The Flea has announced its 2023 season featuring the world-premiere new play HANG TIME, by Zora Howard in her directorial debut, its annual Juneteenth Performance Commissions featuring new works and a symposium by five Black artists, and more.
Derek McLane, Eila Mell & Moisés Kaufman to Discuss DESIGNING BROADWAY at Barne Photo
Derek McLane, Eila Mell & Moisés Kaufman to Discuss DESIGNING BROADWAY at Barnes & Noble
The Barnes & Noble - Union Square announced a discussion and signing for Tony and Emmy Award-winning set designer Derek McLane and entertainment and fashion writer Eila Mell’s new book, Designing Broadway: How Derek McLane and Other Acclaimed Set Designers Create the Visual World of Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You


Theatre Critic and Artist Michael Feingold Passes Away At Age 77Theatre Critic and Artist Michael Feingold Passes Away At Age 77
November 21, 2022

Esteemed theatre critic and artist, Michael Feingold has passed away. He was 77 years old.
Vanessa Williams, Darlene Love, and Ronan Tynan Headline CHRISTMAS ON BLEECKERVanessa Williams, Darlene Love, and Ronan Tynan Headline CHRISTMAS ON BLEECKER
November 21, 2022

The Sheen Center for Thought and Culture presents Christmas on Bleecker: Celebrating the Reason, on Monday, December 5, at 7:30 p.m., in its Loreto Theater located at 18 Bleecker Street.
Cast Announced For KEEPIN COZY SHOW WITH KITTEN SOLLOWAY Holiday Special At The Players TheatreCast Announced For KEEPIN COZY SHOW WITH KITTEN SOLLOWAY Holiday Special At The Players Theatre
November 21, 2022

'The Keepin' Cozy Show with Kitten Solloway' is a character-based improv show modeled after the television specials of the 1950s and 1960s. December 3rd's show is the fourth live installment of Kitten's story at The Players Theatre, following three successful and murder-free performances since June of this year.
Photos: See Julianna Margulies, Phillipa Soo & More at MCC Theater's Season Kick-Off PartyPhotos: See Julianna Margulies, Phillipa Soo & More at MCC Theater's Season Kick-Off Party
November 21, 2022

See photos from MCC Theater's season kick-off party celebrating their current lineup of programming this year.
Dael Orlandersmith & More Receive Awards at 2022 United Solo FestivalDael Orlandersmith & More Receive Awards at 2022 United Solo Festival
November 21, 2022

In the culmination of a seven-week run that featured over seventy one-person theatre productions from across the globe, the world’s largest solo theatre festival concluded its thirteenth season at Theatre Row on 42nd Street in New York on November 20, with this year’s awards gala.