Harlem Stage to Present UPTOWN NIGHTS: KINGS RETURN This Holiday Season

Harlem Stage will present Uptown Nights: Kings Return, welcoming the acclaimed, Grammy-nominated, Dallas-based vocal quartet to the Harlem Stage Gatehouse for two special concerts featuring their amazing a cappella arrangements of holiday classics and originals. The intimate, uplifting celebration showcases the group's genre-spanning artistry, combining jazz, classical, gospel, and R&B/soul, and including fan favorites alongside tracks from the group's Merry Little Christmas EP and their debut, Rove. Throughout the performance, Kings Return will also share stories behind their favorite holiday songs.

Formed in 2016 from pre-existing friendships, Kings Return rose to fame recording and performing covers of well-known ballads and anthems in an Arlington church stairwell. With a nostalgic old-school a cappella sound and beautifully arranged harmonies, the group has brought joy and chills to hundreds of thousands of viewers and audience members. Their fans range from iconic R&B singer-songwriter Anita Baker to renowned opera singer Joyce DiDonato. Radio network Classic FM refers to their signature staircase performances as "enough to take your breath away and send a shiver down your spine." They are nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella, for their interpretation of "How Deep Is Your Love." Kings Return is: Vaughn Faison, Gabe Kunda, J.E. McKissic, and Jamall Williams.

Uptown Nights: Kings Return takes place Friday, December 16, and Saturday, December 17, at the Harlem Stage Gatehouse (150 Convent Avenue, New York, NY, 10031). Tickets, $25-35 can be purchased at harlemstage.org.

COVID-19 Safety Policy:

All attendees must show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination completed at least 14 days prior to the performance date, and must wear masks while inside the Harlem Stage Gatehouse. More information about Harlem Stage's safety protocols can be found here.