Harlem Rep Offers Free Performance of THE WIZARD OF OZ

Harlem Repertory Theatre's The Wizard f Oz, a "Jazz Musical for All Ages" is FREE for patrons attending the noon show on Monday, July 8.

The theatre's special showing urges kids from 3 to 103 to come over the rainbow with Dorothy (an immigrant to Oz) and her three friends to experience the colorful musical that's been selling out for three years. Journey along with Dorothy Gale and her companions-Tin Man, Lion and Scarecrow- as they triumph against all the odds to see the Wizard and find their way home. With a score by Yip Harburg (lyrics) and Harold Arlen (music) this fantastical Wizard of Oz is based on MGM's classic motion picture and follows John Kane's adaptation for the Royal Shakespeare Company, all of which is based on the book by L. Frank Baum. The production features delightful projections, special effects and fanciful costumes.

Admission to this free performance on Monday, July 8 at 12 PM is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Harlem Repertory Theater and Yip Harburg Lyrics Foundation are co- producers. For reservations or info: e@yipharburg.com or info@harlemrepertorytheatre.com or call 212-343-9668

Harlem Rep, Tato Laviera Theatre, 240 East 123rd Street (just west of 2nd Avenue), NYC





