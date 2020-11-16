Harkness Presents INFRASTRUCTURE (OF A WORK): WAITING

The streaming performance is followed by a live panel discussion and Q&A with Sidra Bell and Immanuel Wilkins.

Sidra Bell Dance New York and acclaimed saxophonist, composer and arranger Immanuel Wilkins premiere waiting-a new work-in-progress-on Friday, December 4. The streaming performance is followed by a live panel discussion and Q&A with Sidra Bell and Immanuel Wilkins.

Sidra and Immanuel met in June 2019 when he attended a Sidra Bell Dance New York performance and approached Sidra about working together. The work, waiting, was scheduled for a world premiere performance at National Sawdust in June 2020, but was cancelled due to the pandemic. Work on the project continued in the fall with Sidra and the company collaborating on Zoom and waiting now premieres online as a work-in-progress at 92Y.

Sidra Bell Dance New York is an internationally recognized boutique brand of prolific movement illustrators based in New York City that presents and fosters a canon of innovative and progressive dance theater in realms of ideas, environs and (im)possibilities. SBDNY artists: Marisa Christogeorge, AJ Libert, Kimie Parker, Sophia Halimah Parker and Uma Shannon.

Immanuel Wilkins is a saxophonist, composer, arranger, and bandleader from the greater Philadelphia-area. His debut recording, Omega-produced by Jason Moran-was released on Blue Note Recordings on August 7, 2020. Band members: Jeremy Corren - Piano, Daryl Johns - Bass, Kweku Sumbry - Drums

Tickets and additional bio information is available here: https://www.92y.org/event/infrastructure-of-a-work

Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You