HERE to Honor Founding Artistic Director Kristin Marting at 30th Anniversary Gala

HERE will honor Founding Artistic Director Kristin Marting at HERE’s 30th Anniversary Gala on June 3, 2024. The celebration cements Marting’s status as an icon of downtown performance. Her visionary leadership has been at the heart of HERE’s boundary pushing programming for 30 years. At the event, which also marks Marting’s final day at HERE, she will pass the leadership torch to newly appointed Co-Director Amanda Szeglowski and her soon-to-be-announced Co-Directors.

Forgoing many of the trappings of traditional fundraisers, HERE’s 30th Anniversary Gala promises to be an event like no other. Private, site-specific performances for audiences of no more than eight individuals will take place throughout HERE’s two-story arts complex in Soho. This distinguished group of beloved HERE artists include two-time Obie winner Heather Christian, Audelco-nominated Queen Esther, Abigail Gampel, six-time Obie winner David Greenspan, Obie winner Aya Ogawa, Paul Pinto, and MacArthur Fellow Basil Twist.

The evening will also include performances by Amanda Szeglowski/cakeface, Shayok Misha Chowdhury, The HawtPlates, Maiko Kikuchi, Leimay, Laura Peterson, Pickles, Theater in Quarantine, and more. Food, drinks, and dancing, striking environment design by China Young, and 30 individual birthday cakes from local bakeries and HERE’s community promises to make HERE’s 30th Anniversary Gala a night to remember. Produced by Sarah Bellin.



Individual tickets start at $150. Access to the seven intimate, site-specific performances are available for an additional fee. Tickets can be purchased online at www.here.org, by calling 212.647.0202 ext. 327 or emailing Chiaoyi Chang, Development Manager, at developmentdept@here.org.

Please visit www.here.org for more information.

About Kristin Marting

Kristin Marting (she/her) is HERE’s Founding Artistic Director and a director of hybrid work based in NYC. As Artistic Director, she cultivates artists and programs all events for two performance spaces for an annual audience of 30,000. She co-created and co-curates HARP, HERE’s Artist Residency Program. She has constructed 30 works for the stage (9 original hybrid works, 7 opera-theatre and music-theatre works, 9 adaptations of novels & short stories and 5 classic plays), most recently Only You Will Recognize the Signal with Kamala Sankaram and Rob Handel. Other recent projects include Silent Voices at BAM, IDIOT with Robert Lyons; Bombay Rickey, an opera cabaret also in Prototype; Trade Practices, an immersive theatrical experience where the audience determines value. She also directed Sounding and Dead Tech (collaborative works adapted from Ibsen), both of which received prestigious MAP Fund awards. She was recently named a nytheatre.com Person of the Decade for outstanding contribution, a Leader to Watch by Art Table and honored with a BAX10 Award. Kristin is also co-director of PROTOTYPE: opera theatre now, an annual festival of contemporary opera-theatre and music theatre works, which she co-founded with Beth Morrison and Kim Whitener.