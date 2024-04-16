HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Extended for Two Weeks at NYTW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York Theatre Workshop and Tectonic Theater Project will present a two-week extension for Here There Are Blueberries due to popular demand. Previously set to close on June 2, the show will now run through June 16, 2024.



A co-production with Tectonic Theater Project, Here There Are Blueberries is co-written by NYTW Usual Suspect and Tony & Emmy Award nominee Moisés Kaufman (The Laramie Project) & Emmy Award nominee Amanda Gronich (The Laramie Project) and conceived & directed by Moisés Kaufman. Here There Are Blueberries will begin previews tomorrow, April 17, 2024, at New York Theatre Workshop (79 E 4th Street), with opening night set for May 13, 2024.



In 2007, a mysterious album featuring Nazi-era photographs arrived at the desk of a U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum archivist. As curators unraveled the shocking truth behind the images, the album soon made headlines and ignited a debate that reverberated far beyond the museum walls. Based on real events, Here There Are Blueberries tells the story of these historical photographs—what they reveal about the perpetrators of the Holocaust, and our own humanity.



The cast of Here There Are Blueberries will include scott barrow (33 Variations), Nemuna Ceesay (Patience), Tony Award nominee Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America), Noah Keyishian (Love All), Jonathan Raviv (The Band’s Visit), Erika Rose (Tiny Beautiful Things), Anna Shafer (This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing), Elizabeth Stahlmann (Slave Play), Charlie Thurston (Macbeth in Stride) and Grant James Varjas (33 to Nothing).



Here There Are Blueberries will feature scenic design by Tony Award winner Derek McLane (Purlie Victorious), costume design by Tony Award nominee Dede Ayite (A Soldier’s Play), lighting design by Tony Award nominee David Lander (Torch Song), sound design by Bobby McElver (YOUARENOWHERE), and projection design by David Bengali (Water for Elephants). Ann James (How to Defend Yourself) will serve as Intimacy Coordinator & Sensitivity Specialist, with Amy Marie Seidel (A Clean Slate) as Associate Director & Dramaturg and Jacob Russell (Good Vibrations) as Stage Manager. Casting is by Stephanie Yankwitt, TBD Casting. Tectonic Theater Project is co-producing Here There Are Blueberries in partnership with Brian and Dayna Lee & Sonia Friedman Productions.

Here There Are Blueberries had its World Premiere in 2022 at La Jolla Playhouse in La Jolla, California (Christopher Ashley, Artistic Director & Debby Buchholz, Managing Director.