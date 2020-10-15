HERE Presents the Premiere of FLIGHT by Anonymous Ensemble

Flight will be presented on Friday, October 16 at 1pm.

HERE will present the premiere of Flight by Anonymous Ensemble on Friday, October 16 at 1pm as part of #stillHERE: Online, HERE's expanded online programming. Flight brings together performers and audiences from anywhere in the world in order to investigate expansive global issues and tiny revelatory moments in real time. Carefully blending reality and filmic fantasy, Flight creates an experience that is a performance, a community event, and a conversation.

In 2018, Anonymous Ensemble envisioned a new kind of live performance that could bring together performers from anywhere in the world to create real time shows for audiences in theaters and in homes worldwide via the internet. In 2019, the company began developing the technologies and techniques that could make this vision a reality through monthly webcasts of Flight. When the pandemic hit in early 2020, this work in creating decentralized, internet-based theatrical medium suddenly became a worldwide necessity for live performance. Flight includes artists working in New York, Bogota, Copenhagen, and Melbourne.

Anonymous Ensemble was founded in 2001 and has created new work every year since. They have presented work throughout New York City and the United States, as well as Greece, England, Scotland, Norway, Germany, and Australia. They value creating community wherever they are and ask how audiences can be co-creators of each performance event.

Tickets are priced $5-$50 and are pay what you wish. Please visit here.org for more information.

