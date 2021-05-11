Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HER OPINION OF HIS STORY Will Be Streamed on The Metropolitan Virtual Playhouse This Week

The reading features Whitney Andrews, Wendy Merritt, and Benjamin Russell. 

May. 11, 2021  

Obie Award winner Metropolitan Playhouse presents a new free "screened" reading, live-streamed at no charge, and a talkback to follow: HER OPINION OF HIS STORY, by William Dean Howells.

Performances run 5/15/2021 at 8:00 pm (Eastern) through 5/19/2021 at 10:00 pm (Eastern).

Available at: www.MetropolitanPlayhouse.org/watchheropinion

The video will be available through Wednesday, 5/19/21 on the Playhouse webpage, the Metropolitan Playhouse YouTube channel, and the Metropolitan Playhouse Facebook page.

Paul Holyford would like to make love to the much admired Lettice Temple, but overcome by his own shyness, presents a short story instead of himself, for her approbation. Hoping she will read between the lines, and under the exasperated eye of her chaperoning aunt, he wheedles, explains, and urges her judgment in every way but a direct one. The course of true love never did run less smooth.
A satire of social contortions in the inimitably urbane and pithy Howells style, Her Opinion of His Story is filled with mockery and celebration of young love, literary convention, and play acting all at once. A perfect Springtime sketch for a world newly discovering how to approach one another in person.

Discussion including audience participation follows the reading with Brenda Murphy, PhD, Professor Emeritus at University of Connecticut.

The reading is directed by John Long, and features Whitney Andrews, Wendy Merritt, and Benjamin Russell. Virtual Settings by Martha O'Connell.


