HEDY LAMARR: BORN IN ECSTACY Will Premiere At United Solo Festival

Hedy Lamarr: Born in Ecstasy is a solo show, portraying the Hollywood Icon Hedy Lamarr during decisive moments of her life: her arrival in America, after signing with MGM despite her role in the scandalous movie "Ecstasy", her amazingly influential inventions and patriotism during the war, and finally how she left MGM to create her own company to be able to play the roles she deserved. She led a life that was a lot more thrilling and full of surprises than most movies! She was described as « the most beautiful woman in the world » but she was so much more than just a pretty face, she also had an incredible mind.

Written and performed by Marine Assaiante

Co-Playwright: Gabrielle Berberich

Dramaturg: Jessica Corn

With the support of Michael Howard Studios

Performance dates:

Wednesday October 16 at 7:30 pm

Thursday October 24 at 7:30 pm (sold-out)

Theatre Row/Studio Theatre, 410 West 42nd Street (btw 9th & 10th Ave), NYC, NY 10036. Subways: A/C/E to 42nd Street. Tickets are of $45.00 and are available at http://unitedsolo.org/us/2019-hedylamarr/ or the Theatre Row Box Office or by calling Telecharge at 212-239-6200. Press and Industry tickets are available for both shows. Running time: 45 minutes.

Marine Assaiante (writer/performer) is an authentic French, NYC based actress. She's been training and acting in Paris for 10 years and had her own theatre company for 6 years, producing plays before deciding to move to New York 4 years ago. She's currently working on the TV show 21st Century Demon Hunter Season 2 while creating her own Web series. www.marineassaiante.com





