HAUS OF DUST to Makes its World Premiere at Teatro Círculo in June

HAUS OF DUST, a bold and imaginative immersive production written and directed by Gabriel Torres, will make its world premiere in NYC beginning Thursday, June 17 for a limited engagement through Sunday, July 25. Press Opening is Sunday, June 20 at 3:30 pm.



Presented by Theatro Circulo, with support from The Laundromat Project and The Stonewall Community Foundation, HAUS OF DUST is produced by Aaron Salazar and in association with The Tank NYC, as part of their annual PrideFest, and presented by Teatro Circulo. The performance schedule is Thursday - Saturday at 6 pm, 7:15 pm, and 8:30 pm; Sunday at 12:30 pm, 2 pm & 3:30 pm. Performances are at the climate-controlled Teatro Círculo ( 64 E 4th St, 3rd floor, between Bowery and Second Avenue; F train to 2nd Ave.). The regular ticket price is $50. For tickets and more information, visit iamdust.org. The running time is 70 minutes, with no intermission.



Welcome to The Abysm, a bar situated between the living and the dead. Dripping in neon and covered in plants, only spirits and ghosts are allowed. But for HAUS OF DUST, six humans are invited to experience an intimate open mic performance, where ten specters entertain with stories of identity, love, and survival.



A mix of video, immersive installation, and live performance, HAUS OF DUST is a hybrid, multi-sensory, and immersive ghost story that guides the audience into a hallucinatory world that intersects addiction, recovery, queerness, and immigration.



The cast features Fernando Moya Delgado, Salomé Egas, Jasmine Dorothy Haefner, Samantha Herrera, Janelle Lawrence, Allie Marotta, Anthony O'Connell, Vanessa Rappa, Gabriel G Torres, and Fernando Vieria.



The design team includes Aoshuang Zhang (Scenic Design); Taylor Edelle Stuart (Projection Design); Patricio Jjijon (Sound Design); and Vicki Bain (Lighting Design). With Vanessa Rappa (Music Composition); Fernando Moya Delgado (Choreography); and Salomé Egas (Ritual Dramaturgy). Julia Justo is the Shrine Artist.



The film production team includes Gabriel Torres and Rene Castellanos (Camera Operators); Artyom Petrov and Manuela Hurtado (Camera Assistants); Lia Nessim Macia (Film Editor). Photography is by David Oramas. Makeup is by Sterling Tull.



HAUS OF DUST was developed with residency support from Loisaida and The Laundromat Project. With the support of The Center and Stonewall Community Foundation, HAUS OF DUST is powered by the Producer Hub (www.producerhub.org)