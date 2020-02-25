HALF-LIFE, Written and Performed by Claire Autran, to Premiere at Clark Studio Theater At Lincoln Center
The new play, half-life, written and performed by Claire Autran, will have its premiere at The Clark Studio Theater in the Samuel B and David Rose Building at Lincoln Center.
half-life explores one woman's resiliency and her search to find the vocabulary to explain her experiences.
It dives into the relationship between the body and the mind and how trauma manifests on a cellular level, evolving over time. the piece is a multi-media collage of storytelling, music, shadow puppetry, and movement that dives deep into the experience of being a young woman in a society that normalizes violence towards women.
Information:
written and performed by: claire autran
directed by: Kathleen Wise
executive producer: quentin madia
producers: gracie esmonde, michael quattrone, Leah Lane
dramaturg: daniel c. dennis
light design: bentley heydt
sound design: claire autran
shadow puppetry: maggie gayford
projection design: kramer ditty
production assistant: meredith kelly
videographer: vincent morris
poster design: daniel manion, toni kochensparger, sridharani panchumarthi
Dates:
march 13th and 14th
7:30pm (both evenings)
runtime: 70 minutes
Location:
Clark Studio Theater @ Lincoln Center
Samuel B and David Rose Building, 7th Floor
165 West 65th Street
New York, NY 10023
Tickets:
$18 and can be purchased through through the website of Claire Autran: