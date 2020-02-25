HALF-LIFE, Written and Performed by Claire Autran, to Premiere at Clark Studio Theater At Lincoln Center

The new play, half-life, written and performed by Claire Autran, will have its premiere at The Clark Studio Theater in the Samuel B and David Rose Building at Lincoln Center.

half-life explores one woman's resiliency and her search to find the vocabulary to explain her experiences.

It dives into the relationship between the body and the mind and how trauma manifests on a cellular level, evolving over time. the piece is a multi-media collage of storytelling, music, shadow puppetry, and movement that dives deep into the experience of being a young woman in a society that normalizes violence towards women.

Information:

written and performed by: claire autran

directed by: Kathleen Wise

executive producer: quentin madia

producers: gracie esmonde, michael quattrone, Leah Lane

dramaturg: daniel c. dennis

light design: bentley heydt

sound design: claire autran

shadow puppetry: maggie gayford

projection design: kramer ditty

production assistant: meredith kelly

videographer: vincent morris

poster design: daniel manion, toni kochensparger, sridharani panchumarthi

Dates:

march 13th and 14th

7:30pm (both evenings)

runtime: 70 minutes

Location:

Clark Studio Theater @ Lincoln Center

Samuel B and David Rose Building, 7th Floor

165 West 65th Street

New York, NY 10023

Tickets:

$18 and can be purchased through through the website of Claire Autran:

https://www.claireautran.com/





