Glow-Worm Theatre Company Presents WALTER SCHLINGER'S ROMEO AND JULIET

Glow-Worm Theatre Company will present Walter Schlinger's Romeo and Juliet written and performed by Sean Gordon and directed by Dixie O'Connell.

The production will be presented as part of the 2024 Little Shakespeare Festival with FRIGID New York at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) with performances on Sun August 4 at 9pm, Thu August 8 at 9pm & Fri August 16 at 7pm. Tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes.

A meta theatrical solo performance where former English undergraduate, Walter Schlinger, candidly shares a live reading of his senior thesis. This is a desperate attempt to share his work and try to make it the best it can be. It's a delicate play that grapples with themes of youth, transition, and validation. Walter reckons with the role our mentors play in our development while dissecting his changing relationship to the world around him.

The creative team includes Dixie O'Connell (Director), Sadie Kalinowska-Werter (Producer), and Reed Gordon (Set and Projection Design).

Sean Gordon (Playwright) (he/him) is an actor and writer originally from Albany, New York. His work focuses on blending old stories with new ideas. Past roles have been Clark Davis (Shorteyes), Actor 1/White Man (We Are Proud to Present…), and Cassius (Glow-Worm's Julius Caesar). He has also produced staged readings of his plays Temporary Dissonance and Batsh!t. During the Summer of 2021, '22, and '23 he was a visiting artist at the Shakespeare Academy @ Stratford Phoenix Residency. His work as an actor energetically explores how we relate to ourselves, others, and the world we live in. He is also a co-founder of Glow-Worm Theatre Company, a group of likeminded creators focused on amplifying the voices of early career artists and producing original/adaptive work. He has a BA in Theatre and Performance Studies with a Minor in Playwriting from Purchase College and is an avid reality TV fan. www.sean-gordon-actor.com

Dixie O'Connell (Director) (she/they) is a NYC-based artist from the Jersey shore. Dixie is a graduate of the Conservatory of Theater at Purchase College. Recent works include an original devised play, HospOpus, at the Make it Play festival at SUNY Purchase, and All In Disguise at Apple Farm Arts Camp. They are committed to building communities and magic with their work.

Glow-Worm Theatre Company, founded in 2021, is a theatrical production company with an emphasis on classical texts. Since their conception, they have produced both original and adaptive pieces that primarily explore the works of Shakespeare and other dead playwrights. The group has staged work throughout the Tri-state area and was in residence with the Mighty Quinn Foundation from 21-23. The group strives to amplify the vision of early career artists through open-mic opportunities and staging full length productions.

The Little Shakespeare Festival is FRIGID New York's annual celebration of independent theatre and performance that takes inspiration from the immortal bard, William Shakespeare. Each year, companies are offered a different theme or idea to help guide their work. This year the festival's theme is Camaraderie and Community.

FRIGID New York's mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, and style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc

