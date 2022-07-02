Global Comedy Star Daniel Sloss Brings His Brand New Show To Soho Playhouse: September 2022 Strictly Limited Season

DANIEL SLOSS - CAN'T is the all-new, 12th solo show by Scotland's international comedy superstar and he is delighted to be performing his seventh solo season in the Soho Playhouse.

Daniel's previous ground-breaking, global smash-hits include 'HUBRiS' (the world's biggest solo comedy touring show and 5th biggest ticket selling event for most of 2021 as reported in Pollstar) and 'X' (his acclaimed tour de force about sexual assault. 'X' toured non-stop for 300 performances over 17 months around the globe, traversing Europe, UK, U.S., Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan and even packing a Moscow arena (becoming Russia's biggest-ever English language comedy show and creating a sensation with a joke about the importance of sex education - not a taboo subject in Putin's Russia - an illegal one.). The film of 'X' is on HBO in USA, Canada and was the first UK comedy special with a UK premiere in cinemas, following a nationwide release at Vue.

Daniel's first book "Everyone You Hate is Going to Die" was published by Penguin Random House prestige imprint Knopf in 2021, and his Netflix specials 'DARK' & 'Jigsaw' are both streaming in 190 countries, in 26 languages with the infamous 'Jigsaw' credited with causing over 200,000 breakups and 300 divorces world-wide (fans even bring their divorce papers for him to autograph at shows).

He has sold out six previous New York solo off-Broadway seasons, appeared on U.S TV's 'Conan' ten times, broken box office records at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and toured in 53 countries (so far!). CAN'T is his new show and this is a strictly limited season - BOOK EARLY!

* Please be advised that the performance begins promptly at the time indicated and late admittance is not guaranteed. Contains strong language. Age 16+

It is a condition of entry that ticket holders agree to not photograph, film, record or stream the show. Offenders will be removed and refused re-entry to the season.

TICKETS : https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2183875®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F35583%2Fproduction%2F1130111?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

DANIEL SLOSS : CAN'T Performance schedule:

TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 13, 7:30PM

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 14, 7:30PM

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 15, 7:30PM

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 16, 7:30

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 17, 5:30PM & 7:30PM

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 18, 5:30PM & 7:30PM

TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 20, 7:30PM

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 21, 7:30PM

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 22, 7:30PM

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 23, 7:30

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 24, 5:30PM & 7:30PM

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 25, 5:30PM & 7:30PM

DANIEL SLOSS on TOUR: DanielSloss.com | DANIEL SLOSS on NETFLIX: https://www.netflix.com/title/80223685

FB Daniel-Sloss | INSTA Danielsloss | TikTok Daniel_Sloss | YouTube GETSLOSSED | Twitter @daniel_sloss

PICTURE CREDIT: Photo: TROY EDIGE)



https://youtu.be/PZ5aILCKz8Y

During his September residency at the Soho Playhouse, Daniel is very excited to be joined by two exciting and quite brilliant Australian artists, direct from their own month-long seasons at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Both are poised to break huge in the USA and Daniel is excited to be able to introduce them both to his audiences as a sneak preview of what's to come.....

CASSIE WORKMAN: ABERDEEN

Soho Playhouse Thu 15 - Sun 18 Sept 2022, 9pm

MORE INFORMATION + TICKETS : https://ci.ovationtix.com/35583/production/1130163

RHYS NICHOLSON: RHYS! RHYS! RHYS!

Soho Playhouse Thu 22 - Sun 25 Sept 2022, 9pm

MORE INFORMATION + TICKETS : https://ci.ovationtix.com/35583/production/1130162

Each week will feature one artist performing their one-hour solo show in the main house, right after Daniel's show.

Catch Daniel's 7.30pm performance, grab a quick drink afterwards from the historic Huron Club bar downstairs and stay to check out another brilliant show that you won't have heard of (yet) but who Daniel is delighted to be showcasing alongside his season. These acts are world class - see additional press information below.

16+ age recommendation