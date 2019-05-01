Ghostlight Productions Presents FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS

Ghostlight Productions presents the comedy, Five Women Wearing the Same Dress by Alan Ball, directed by Charles Sullivan, with performances May 3-5 at Richmond Town's County Courthouse.

In Academy Award Winner Alan Ball's (True Blood, Six Feet Under) hilarious comedy, Five Women Wearing the Same Dress, five very different bridesmaids find themselves hiding together in an upstairs bedroom, hoping to escape the wedding reception of a bride that -- they soon realize -- none of them really like! There is Meredith, the rebellious little sister of the bride; Frances a highly religious, but sweet cousin; Mindy, a blunt, good-hearted lesbian who is the sister of the groom; Georgeanne, a friend from high school whose marriage is falling apart; and Trisha, a jaded beauty whose pessimism and doubts about men are proved false when she meets Tripp Davenport, an usher at the wedding. In this cramped bedroom above the wedding, these five identically dressed women talk, laugh, argue, cry, console one another, and slowly become friends.

Directed by Charles Sullivan, the production features Amanda Rose Benjamin as "Frances," Erica DeJulio as "Trisha," Nicole Marinello as "Mindy," Melanie Randall as "Meredith," Anna Glenn Sparks as "Georgeanne" and James McKeon as "Tripp."

Five Women Wearing the Same Dress features set design by Charles Sullivan, costume design by Dennis McKeon and lighting design by Nick Ortiz. Barbara Scalici is production stage manager.

Performances of Five Women Wearing the Same Dress are Friday, May 3 at 8:00pm, Saturday, May 4 at 2:00pm and 8:00pm and Sunday, May 5 at 2:00pm. Performances will be presented on the second floor of the Richmond Town County Courthouse (441 Clarke Avenue). Tickets are $25. Tickets available at the door. For additional information, please email ghostlightproductions@gmail.com or call (718) 448-3959.

Next at Ghostlight: The jury room drama Twelve Angry Men, directed by Gary Bradley May 9-11, and the summer spectacular 1776, directed by Gary Bradley July 4-7.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You