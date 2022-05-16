Gary Morgenstein's A BLACK AND WHITE COOKIE to Receive New York Premiere at The Tank

The New York Premiere of the BroadwayWorld Award-winning A Black and White Cookie by Gary Morgenstein, directed by Marcello Rollando, will play The Tank Theater (312 West 36th Street New York, NY 10018), July 9-24. Performances will take place on Saturday, July 9 at 9:30pm, Sunday, July 10 at 7pm, Thursday, July 14 at 9:30pm, Friday, July 15 at 7pm, Sunday, July 17 at 7pm, Thursday, July 21 at 930pm, Friday, July 22 at 7pm, and Sunday, July 24 at 7pm. Tickets will be available for advance purchase at www.thetanknyc.org. The performance will run approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission.

Harold Wilson, a gruff, conservative African American in his late 60s, finally re-opens his New York City newsstand following the pandemic lockdown. But an exorbitant rent increase forces him to close after 30 years and reluctantly retire to Florida with his niece Carol. Enter Albie Sands, an eccentric 1960s Jewish radical, who persuades Harold to fight the landlord. Overcoming their differences, Harold and Albie form an unlikely yet powerful friendship which shows there is more that unites us than divides us.

"A Black and White Cookie is an extremely well-written and entertaining play with clearly drawn characters, dealing with challenges that mirror some of the most important issues still rattling America in 2022," said Director Marcello Rollando. "This play is a timely reminder of who we used to be and what we've become, all wrapped up in an entertaining story about the divine timing of friendship."

The World Premiere of A Black and White Cookie at Theater for the New City, scheduled for March 2022, was canceled by Covid. The play went on to premiere in October 2021 at the Silver Spring Stage in Washington, DC where sold-out performances won Broadway World regional awards for Best Play and Best Actor, among 11 nominations. MD Theater Guide said "A Black and White Cookie was a sweet treat with a New York flavor." DC Metro Theater Arts named it a 2021 staff favorite.

Gary Morgenstein (Playwright) Gary's novels and plays have been featured in national media from the New York Times, Entertainment Weekly, Parade Magazine, the New York Post, Sports Illustrated, and NPR. His multi-generational drama about a Bronx working class family in the tumultuous 1960s, A Tomato Can't Grow in the Bronx, premiered recently to a sold-out run at the Center Players in Freehold, New Jersey with an expected NYC production in the 2022-23 season. Morgenstein's latest play is Free Palestine about academic freedom through the story of two grieving families. An accomplished novelist, his seven novels include the critically acclaimed dystopian political novels set in 2098 after America has lost World War Three, A Mound Over Hell (1984 Meets Shoeless Joe), A Fastball for Freedom (a dystopian Field of Dreams), and the upcoming A Dugout to Peace.

Marcello Rollando (Director) is a seasoned theatre/video director and on-camera actor with impressive national credits encompassing powerful results and influential alliances from NYC/DC to Virginia/Florida. His forty-year career includes an ever-evolving list of high-caliber venues including, NBC/ABC, Lincoln Center, The Juilliard School, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington's Shakespeare Theatre Company, the Broward County Center for the Arts, the annual awards ceremony of the Palm Beach County Film and Television Commission - and Spoleto Festival USA. Mr. Rollando has received critical acclaim for his perceptive casting, and from the talent with which he's skillfully surrounded himself, he's earned a reputation for exacting, yet unobtrusive directing - creating in every production endeavor, a rehearsal atmosphere where talent, craft and education coalesce.