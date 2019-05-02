GUIDING LIGHT Stars Join Cast Of PERFECT CRIME To Celebrate Its 33rd Year

Executive-Producer Armand Hyatt today announced that two Emmy-nominated and beloved soap stars are joining the cast of Off-Broadway's longest running play, PERFECT CRIME this month, celebrating the record-breaking murder mystery as it enters its historic 33rd year of performances. Both Robert Newman and Grant Aleksander of GUIDING LIGHT fame will be taking on the role of Detective James Ascher in the classic whodunit that continues its run in the Anne L. Bernstein Theater at The Theater Center. Mr. Newman will perform in the role now through May 8th and May 24th - June 16th and Mr. Aleksander will perform in the role May 10th - May 22nd and June 17th - June 30th. For tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com/Perfect-Crime-tickets/artist/935439or you can call The Theater Center box office at 212-921-7862.



The perfect show for CSI and Law & Order fans, PERFECT CRIME tells the story of the brilliant psychiatrist and suspected cold-blooded killer Margaret Brent, her wealthy husband, deranged patient, and the handsome detective who's falling in love with her while he tries to solve the crime.



Robert Newman is best known for his 28-year run as Joshua Lewis on the longest running program in broadcasting history, Guiding Light. The role garnered him 2 Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. He has recently guest starred on Chicago Fire, Homeland, Criminal Minds, NCIS, and Law and Order: SVU. Film credits include Amazing Spider-Man 2, Dracano, and the short film Deadline, which earned him the Best Actor award at the Los Angeles Independent Film Festival in 2015. Off-Broadway Credits include Perfect Crime, She's of a Certain Age, Sessions: the Musical, and Quiet on the Set. Regional credits include the world premiere of Naked Influence at Capitol Rep in Albany, Stephen Sondheim's Putting It Together at Delaware Theatre Company, Other Desert Cities at Cape May Stage; Man of La Mancha and Gypsy (with Tovah Feldshuh) at BRT; Love Letters, Fiddler on the Roof, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Deathtrap, Peter Pan, Shenandoah, and Man Of La Mancha at the Barn Theatre; Curtains at Paper Mill Playhouse and TUTS; Annie at NCT; Nine at NSMT; Gypsy (with Kim Zimmer), A Little Night Music and The Full Monty at PCLO. Other stage credits include Picnic, Barefoot in the Park, Romantic Comedy, Sylvia (which he also directed), and The Glass Menagerie.



Grant Aleksander is a four-time Emmy nominated actor who is best known for his long running character, Phillip Spaulding on The Guiding Light. Other daytime roles include Alec McIntyre on All My Children, and D.J. Phillips on Capitol. Television credits also include the pilot, Dark Mansions, produced by Aaron Spelling, and guest spots on: Life on Mars, Who's the Boss?, Hardcastle and Mccormick and The Fall Guy. Film credits include, Fields of Freedom, Big Bad Swim and Tough Guys. Grant recently starred in the web-series Tainted Dreams which is currently airing on Amazon Prime Video. A stage actor at heart, Grant was last seen as Dirk in Mary, Mary at the Cape May Stage. Other theatrical credits include: Night at the Sullivan Theater in New York City, Mrs. Warren's Profession at the Lenfest Center in Virginia, Wilson at the Phil Bosakowski Theater in New York City. He also played Brick in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, opposite his wife at the Baltimore Actors Theater. Grant, who trained at NYU School of the Arts and Circle in the Square, is also an accomplished director. He began his directing career on All My Children and then directed on As the World Turns. He has also directed several stage productions around the country. A vegetarian and dedicated animal lover, Grant lives in New York City with his wife Sherry Ramsey an attorney and author, together with their spoiled rotten rescue animals.



PERFECT CRIME features Catherine Russell, who has been featured by People Magazine as the "Cal Ripkin of Broadway" and the Associated Press as "The Off-Broadway force of nature" She has starred in the show since its first performance and has never taken a sick day or a vacation day in the past 32 years! It's a feat that has landed her in the Guinness Book of World Records. Russell's incredible streak has been featured on Entertainment Tonight, The Today Show, Good Morning America and in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Daily News and numerous other media outlets including The Associated Press and People.



The cast of PERFECT CRIME also includes David Butler, Dan Sharkey and Patrick Robustelli (a well known Broadway restaurant owner making an on-video cameo). PERFECT CRIME was written by the late Warren Manzi and directed by Jeffrey Hyatt.



Tickets for PERFECT CRIME are available by calling the box office at (212) 921-7862 or online at https://www.ticketmaster.com/Perfect-Crime-tickets/artist/935439 - Student rush tickets ($26) are also available by calling or visiting the box office.



The Theater Center is located at 210 West 50th Street at Broadway.







