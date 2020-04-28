GANYMEDE REVISITED By Frank J. Avella To Be Presented As Part Of CyberTank

Ganymede Revisited will receive three virtual readings presented via CyberTank, The Tank's (Meghan Finn, Artistic Director) remote, multidisciplinary variety arts gathering. Conceived and written by Frank J. Avella (Vatican Falls, Lured, Consent) and presented with Avella/Brentan Productions and Ashley Garrett, the readings will be on Tuesday May 5, Tuesday May 12 & Tuesday May 26 at 7:30pm, and will be streamed on The Tank's website as well as The Tank's YouTube page.

Ganymede Revisited will feature a rotating cast of performers, ultimately creating three separate iterations with a cast of 18 actors total. The project will culminate in a finale that brings together the artists to further explore themes from the plays.

Ganymede Revisited is a meditation on queer sexual power consisting of three short plays representing the past, present and future. Catamitus examines the damaging and damaged relationship between a film titan accused of sexual misconduct and one of his victims. Ganymede is set in ancient Rome and explores the rumored amorous relationship between Caesar and his nephew Octavius (future first Emperor of Rome, Augustus). Gaia presents a future where women are navigating and running civilization...without men.

Frank J. Avella is the recipient of a 2019 International Writers Residency at Arte Studio Ginestrelle in Assisi, Italy and a 2018 Bogliasco Foundation Fellowship. Lured, his play about the Russia persecution of gays, was a 2018 O'Neill semifinalist and had its World Premiere at Theater for the New City in November 2018. The play was featured in the OnStage! American Theater Festival in Rome, Italy in January 2019 and selected for the 2020 Dublin International Gay Theatre Festival (The Fest has been canceled but Lured is invited back for 2021). Frank was awarded a 2015 NJ State Arts Council Fellowship Award and a 2016 Helene Wurlitzer Residency Grant & Chesley/Bumbalo Foundation Playwright Award for his play Consent (a 2019 O'Neill semifinalist). Other plays include Vatican Falls, Catamitus, Iris, Orville Station, For Mamma and Mad. His screenplay adaptations of Screw The Cow and Consent have received multiple awards. Frank is a proud member of the Dramatists Guild. https://newplayexchange.org/users/5582/frank-j-avella





