Full Cast Set for NERO World Premiere at the New York Theater Festival

The full cast has been revealed for the New York Theater Festival production of "Nero",

playwright Doyle Judge's first New York stage production. The play runs from January 30-

February 2, 2025 at The Hudson Guild Theater.

Chris Carver directs the play. Carver served as Artistic Director for MASQ Entertainment where he directed over 50 award winning productions throughout the west coast and was named "Los Angeles' Best Director of the Decade" by Broadway World in 2020 for his work in the theater.

The cast will include Dillon McGuire (MacBeth) as Nero, Max Elam (Romeo & Juliet, Much

Ado About Nothing) as Burrus, Travis Bergmann (Deus Ex Machine) as Sabinus, Samantha

Ruston (The Picture of Dorian Gray) as Octavia, Graeme Cadaret (White Christmas) as Sporus, Ashley M. Cowles (Company of Man) as Anippe, Tommy Vance (101 Dalmatians) as Seneca, and Ezriel Kornel (Paradise Misplaced) as Galba.

Inspired by historical events, this tragedy infused with black comedy explores modern concepts of identity through the themes of gender and masculinity, as Emperor Nero, an effeminate, disturbed, and ultimately pathetic young man attempts to reform Rome's traditional culture through artistic renaissance.

The production will also feature costume design by Lucy Walaszek and lighting design

by Maxwell Epstein. Izzy Bohn serves as both production designer and stage manager.

PERFORMANCE DATES:

January 30 @ 6:15 PM - Thursday

February 1 @ 2:15 PM - Saturday

February 2 @ 6:00 PM - Sunday

