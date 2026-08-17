Full Cast Set for COPPERFIELD THE NEW MUSICAL Off-Broadway

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Charles Dickens’ COPPERFIELD!, The New Musical, with book, music, and lyrics by Jeffrey Scharf, has revealed its full cast and creative team. Directed and choreographed by Gabriel Barre the off-Broadway production plays a limited engagement, September 29 - December 6, at The Duke on 42nd Street at New 42 Studios.

In a stirring new musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ favorite and most autobiographical novel, brought to life by a spirited company of actor-musicians, COPPERFIELD! follows its resilient protagonist David from a difficult childhood through to adulthood. As a child, David endures the sadism of his stepfather Murdstone, the depredations of the villainous schoolmaster Creakle, and the mind-numbing routine of a London sweatshop. As an adult, he is visited by happiness and success as well as tragedy and loss.

Along the way, he meets some of Dickens’ most memorable characters: including his formidable Aunt Betsey Trotwood, the loyal Peggotty family, the eccentric Mr. Micawber, the gentle Agnes Wickfield, the charming but reckless Steerforth, the naïve Dora Spenlow, and the deceitful Uriah Heep.

Through friendship, hardship, love, betrayal, and personal triumph, David discovers his identity and purpose in a story that celebrates resilience, compassion, and the enduring strength of the human spirit.

Joining the previously announced Bobby Conte as David Copperfield, the cast of COPPERFIELD! Includes Amelia Cormack, Jed Feder, Calvin Knegten, Kent M. Lewis, Kara Mikula, Miyuki Miyagi, Nancy O'Connor, Dan Piering, Aaron Michael Ray, Will Reynolds, Owen Squire Smith, Alexander Sovronsky, Erica Spyres, Andy Taylor, Cathryn Wake, Tatiana Wechsler, and Henry Witcher.

COPPERFIELD! features scenic design by Edward Pierce, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, sound design by Shannon Slaton, hair and wig design by J. Jared Janas, and Ashley Wren Collins is the Associate Director & Associate Choreographer. Orchestrations and arrangements are by Sonny Paladino (A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical; POTUS).

COPPERFIELD! is produced by Act Two Theatricals and executive produced by Davenport Theatrical Enterprises. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, August 18 at 10:00am, with an exclusive pre-sale for TodayTix members on August 17. A limited number of $18.50 tickets (in honor of the book's publication in 1850) will be made available to those who sign up for the email list on the website. To join the email list and purchase tickets, visit www.copperfieldthemusical.com.

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