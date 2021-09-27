Full Cast Announced for LOVE IS THE GREATER LABYRINTH Livestream Presented by Red Bull Theater

RED BULL THEATER today announced the cast for the New York premiere of a brand new English-language translation of Sor Juana's play Amor es mÃ¡s laberinto - Love is the Greater Labyrinth: Oge AguluÃ©, Juliana AidÃ©n Martinez, Cecil Baldwin, Anita Castillo-Halvorssen, Carson Elrod, Ryan Garbayo, Sam Lilja, Juliana AidÃ©n Martinez, Ismenia Mendes, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Tony Roach, Timothy D. Stickney, and Chauncy Thomas, directed by Melia Bensussen.

This event, presented in English, with Spanish subtitles, will premiere tonight, Monday September 27th at 7:30 PM EDT. It is the centerpiece of Hispanic Golden Age Classics | Sor Juana, a four-part series of online events focusing on Sor Juana InÃ©s De La Cruz, the playwright, poet, and nun who was writing in Mexico in the latter half of the 17th Century. The recording of the event will be available until 7PM EDT on Friday October 1st.

The Hispanic Golden Age offers one of the most vibrant theatrical repertoires ever produced. At the same time that England saw the flourishing of Shakespeare on the Elizabethan and Jacobean stage and in the decades that followed, Spanish-speaking playwrights including Lope De Vega, Tirso de Molina, Ana Caro, and CalderÃ³n de la Barca flourished on the continent and in the New World. Many of the works created during this time have still not been translated into English. Red Bull Theater is committed to expanding our repertoire by seeking out and sharing lesser-known texts that stand the test of time. Love is the Greater Labyrinth (Amor es mÃ¡s laberinto) by Sor Juana InÃ©s de la Cruz - one of the Hispanic Golden Age's most accomplished female playwrights - is just such a play.

Love is the Greater Labyrinth (Amor es mÃ¡s laberinto) is a madcap take on Greek mythology by famous Mexican author Sor Juana InÃ©s de la Cruz, now translated into English for the first time. A swashbuckling adventure, romantic farce, and morality tale all rolled into one, the play follows Teseo as he goes to meet his fate in the jaws of the monstrous Minotaur. Little does he know that his greatest test will come when he escapes one labyrinth and heads straight into the even more disorienting complications of love. Princesses Fedra and Ariadna pull him in two different directions-which path will he choose? In a love triangle that somehow keeps adding sides, love gets all the blinder with masked balls and secret nighttime trysts. Meanwhile, mad King Minos's insatiable desire for revenge threatens to turn this into a tragedy after all. Sor Juana explores the epic consequences of emotion run amok through increasingly knotty entanglements and witty metatheatrical play, as the heroes of myth find themselves helpless against the power of Cupid.

The Diversifying the Classics | UCLA working group responsible for the translation includes Marta AlbalÃ¡ PelegrÃ­n, Paul Fitzgibbon Cella, Barbara Fuchs, Sarah Grunnah, Richard Huddleson, Rafael Jaime, SaraÃ­ Jaramillo, Rachel Kaufman, Robin Kello, Laura MuÃ±oz, Javier PatiÃ±o Loira, Amanda Riggle, Rhonda Sharrah, ChechÃ© Silveyra, Aina Soley, Samantha Solis, and Elizabeth Warren.

This series is supported by the Cultural Office of the Embassy of Spain.

Presented in English with Spanish subtitles available.

ONLINE DISCUSSION | Love Is The Greater Labyrinth / Amor Es MÃ¡s Laberinto

Livestream/Webinar: Thursday September 30th | 7:30 PM EDT

The recording will be available until 7PM EDT Friday October 1st.

An interactive discussion of Sor Juana's Love is the Greater Labyrinth (Amor es mÃ¡s laberinto) and its history and themes with directors Melia Bensussen and Leyma LÃ³pez; scholars Barbara Fuchs, Rhonda Sharrah, and Aina Soley; and members of the companies. The conversation will be held in both English and Spanish.