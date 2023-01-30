Full Cast Announced for LEWBERGER & THE WIZARD OF FRIENDSHIP: THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway

When comedy trio Lewberger break the Wizard of Friendship's heart and are banished to the land of NoFriendia, they are going to meet a whole bunch of colorful characters played by some new Broadway rising stars!



Five cast members are joining Keith Habersberger, Alex Lewis, and Hughie Stone Fish in Lewberger & The Wizard of Friendship: The Musical.

Brian Wohl

(Flim Flam, Ensemble) is a stand-up comedian based in Hollywood, CA & can be seen touring with Lewberger around the country. Brian co-starred in "WTF: The World Thumbwrestling Federation" & can be seen on the Try Guys Channel helping Keith Eat The Menu or sharing his cocktails with the team. Brian is also the co-host of "My Favorite Friendship" a podcast that looks at famous stories of friendship with the goal of helping adults make friends.

Nya Noemi

(The Wizard/Ensemble) is a NYC based actress with Puerto Rican roots on a mission to showcase afro-latine people in as many walks of life as possible through herself in her work. Nya is an AMDA Alumni and has recently been seen on Carnival Elation as a Playlist Singer, Spongebob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical as Sandy U/S/Ensemble (1st Nat'l Tour) , Avenue Q as Gary Coleman (Winter Haven Theater), and Wendell & Pan as Kayla (Off-Off Broadway, The Skeleton Rep)

Shaq Hester

(Ensemble) has performed as a vocalist-musician with Bill T. Jones and the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company in the world premiere of Bessie Award-Winning Deep Blue Sea commissioned by Park Avenue Armory and recently went on tour with the abbreviated version, What Problem? Shaq was handpicked as featured soloist in the Pyer Moss Collection 3 Sister Runway Show and acted as vocal arranger and vocalist in the Pyer Moss Fall 2021 Couture Fashion Show. Other credits include Antigone in Ferguson (Off-Broadway), The View Upstairs (Progressive Theater) and Five Guys Named Moe (Workshop Theatre of SC). Education: MM (Indiana University Jacobs School of Music), BM (University of South Carolina). His debut single "Soft" is available on all streaming platforms.

Emily Martínez

(Ensemble) has previous credits that include Starry: A New Musical at 54 Below (Jo), BottleShock the Musical (Marge).

Aria Renee Curameng

(Swing) was born in Alexandria, Virginia and raised in Fort Washington, Maryland. They performed and choreographed in the D.M.V. area for several years, then came to NYC to study at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy. Along with performing on stage and in new media, Aria Renee currently assists Jada Valenciaga with costumes and props for The Monster Bar's "Curtains Up!".

Lewberger & The Wizard of Friendship: The Musical

Lewberger & The Wizard of Friendship: The Musical is a meta-theatrical musical that follows a fictional fight between the members of Lewberger that creates a rift so big between them that it breaks the heart of the Wizard of Friendship. Sent on a musical quest in the land of NoFriendia, their adventure takes them through "the intimidatingly Handsome Forest, through the Adults-only Haunted House, and many more amazing places all while being guided by... a giant... sausage man."

Performance Details:

Lewberger & The Wizard of Friendship: The Musical

March 1-26th at Theatre Row 412 West 42nd Street New York, NY 10036

Tickets available at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221812®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbfany.org%2Flewberger?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1