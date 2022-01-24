Freestyle Love Supreme Academy Announces Virtual Classes While On Tour

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME ACADEMY, the first ever freestyle school created and run directly by FLS Members, has announced winter and spring virtual classes, offering "Foundations of Freestyle" and "Welcome to the Cypher." FLS Academy has transformed the award-winning Broadway show's unique blend of improvisation, storytelling, and hip hop into international, interactive virtual classes that are open to all skill levels. Scholarships are available to ensure that each class is diverse and inclusive, regardless of students' financial status.

Currently on a national tour, Freestyle Love Supreme is the critically acclaimed improv troupe founded by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale. FLS is the recipient of a 2020 Special Tony Award® and the subject of the Grammy nominated Hulu documentary "We Are Freestyle Love Supreme." FLS Academy was co-founded by long-time FLS Members Anthony Veneziale, Chris Sullivan and Andrew Bancroft, in partnership with long-time FLS producers Kail, Miranda, Ars Nova founders Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Hamilton co-producer Jill Furman.

"Freestyle Love Supreme Academy, the improv troupe that Lin-Manuel Miranda helped found, is presenting virtual programs so don't throw away your shot."-New York Times

"We're so excited to offer our virtual classes during our first national Broadway tour," said FLS Academy Co-Founder Andrew ("Jelly Donut") Bancroft. "It means we can connect with live audience across the U.S. while freestyling and learning with a whole new global community through our classes. We all need real human interaction now, and we're elated to have these creative ways to connect."

FLS Academy staff and facilitators include seasoned FLS members and tour cast members Chris "Shockwave" Sullivan, Andrew "Jelly Donut" Bancroft, Aneesa "Young Nees" Folds, Anthony "TwoTouch" Veneziale, and Jay "Jellis J" Ellis. Folds and Ellis were first introduced to the FLS family by taking an FLS Academy class themselves.

WINTER SESSION:

January 29 to March 13, 2022

Foundation of Freestyle. seven-week virtual course for $695. Seven transformative weekends of improv, beatbox, freestyle rap, and storytelling, ending in a class showcase.

January 29 and January 30, 2022

Welcome to the Cypher. two-day virtual workshop for $125. Our intro class welcomes new participants from around the world to learn the fundamentals of improv Hip-Hop and working together.

SPRING SESSION:

April 23 to June 5, 2022

Foundation of Freestyle. seven-week virtual course for $695. Seven transformative weekends of improv, beatbox, freestyle rap, and storytelling, ending in a class showcase.

April 23 and April 24, 2022

Welcome to the Cypher. two-day virtual workshop for $125. Our intro class welcomes new participants from around the world to learn the fundamentals of improv Hip-Hop and working together.

FOUNDATIONS OF FREESTYLE COURSE DESCRIPTION:

The Foundations of Freestyle course package includes the following seven consecutive weekend workshops: Welcome to the Cypher; My Squad; It's Tricky to Rock a Rhyme; Hooks and Verses; For the Love of Improv; Flows & Shows, plus a bonus class showcase open to family and friends. The seven-week course offers more than 30 hours of interactive class time with the improv rap professionals.

WELCOME TO THE CYPHER CLASS DESCRIPTION:

This introductory adult workshop in beatbox, finding your flow, and telling your story over a beat has now inspired hundreds of participants, from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and beyond, creating an incredible community of people supporting each other in doing something vulnerable, powerful, and ridiculously fun. This is the beginning weekend of the Foundations of Freestyle course, and takes place over two days tailored for the Zoom environment.

FLS Academy scholarships and financial assistance programs are available to the at large community for individuals who will bring diverse perspectives to the program. They are also offering scholarship opportunities for international students. Please reach out for more information at academyad@freestylelovesupreme.com.

FLS Academy is also available for corporate training and virtual engagements and have led workshops and Zoom performances for major industry leaders and tech companies, Snapchat, Pepsi and Pfizer, throughout the pandemic.

For more information on the FLS Academy virtual classes or to RSVP for an upcoming class, please email academy@freestylelovesupreme.com or visit https://fls.academy.