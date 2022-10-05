Frédéric Sonntag's GEORGE KAPLAN Will Make New York Premiere at The New Ohio

The Bridge Production Group (Max Hunter, Artistic Director) will present the New York Premiere of Frédéric Sonntag's George Kaplan with an English Translation by Samuel Buggeln (Cherry Arts), directed by Max Hunter ([title of show] at Brooklyn Navy Yards; See You at The New Ohio). The production will run November 15-December 3 at The New Ohio (154 Christopher Street New York, NY 10014).

A comedy. A thriller. A hoax ... while George Kaplan (the character) is the fictional spy in Hitchcock's 'North by Northwest,' George Kaplan (the play) is a hilarious and dizzying look into the way fiction interacts with political narrative and identity. The Bridge Production Group is thrilled to present the New York City premiere of Frédéric Sonntag's George Kaplan - one of the most-produced plays to emerge from Europe this decade.

The cast will feature Christina Toth (Orange is the New Black on Netflix), Elisha Lawson* (The Get Down on Netflix Blue Bloods on CBS), Max Samuels* (Angry Young Man with Urban Stages), and Campbell Symes* (And Who Will Follow Rachel? at The Tank) with additional cast and creative team to be announced. *Appearing courtesy of the Actors' Equity Association

Performances will take place on Tuesday, November 15 at 8pm, Wednesday, November 16 at 8pm, Thursday, November 17 at 8pm, Friday, November 18 at 8pm, Saturday, November 19 at 2pm, Saturday, November 19 at 8pm, Sunday, November 20 at 5pm, Monday, November 21 at 8pm, Saturday, November 26 at 2pm, Saturday, November 26 at 8pm, Sunday, November 27 at 5pm, Monday, November 28 at 8pm, Wednesday, November 30 at 8pm, Thursday, December 1 at 8pm, Friday, December 2 at 8pm, and Saturday, December 3 at 8pm. Tickets ($25) will soon be available for advance purchase at www.bridgeproductiongroup.org. The performance will run approximately 75 minutes, with no intermission.

Max Hunter (Director) is the Founding Artistic Director of The Bridge Production Group. Recent directing credits include Hunter Bell and Jeff Bowen's [title of show], which The New York Times hailed as a "rejuvenating balm" and "a paean to the uneasy but hopeful footing upon which we all find ourselves. [The Times] would be hard-pressed to find a more honest theatrical experience right now." Prior to the COVID shutdown, Max directed the United States premiere of Guillaume Corbeil's See You, which Maya Philips championed in The New Yorker as "fascinating and breathless." He will direct and produce a new production of American Psycho by Duncan Sheik and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa Off-Broadway in 2023. For The Bridge, Max has directed New York revivals of David Hare's The Blue Room ("Brilliant and immersive, limitless in the ability to evoke raw emotion, an experience every adult should have" writes BroadwayWorld), the world premiere commission of Carol Brown's hedda (Playwrights Horizons' Robert Moss Theater), and Shakespeare's Richard III (New York Theatre Workshop's Fourth Street Theater). Other directing credits include City Centers Encores! (asst. to Walter Bobbie), Young Pilgrims (World Premiere: Clemente Arts Center), and Access Theatre; readings and workshops at the Abingdon Theatre, Sheen Center, National Black Theatre of Harlem, and Fire This Time Festival. Regional credits include the New London Barn Playhouse, Johns Hopkins University, and Dartmouth College. Max is a member of the Playwrights/Directors Unit at The Actors Studio, is an Associate Member of the SDC, and received a BA from Dartmouth College. www.maxhuntersite.com

Frédéric Sonntag (Playwright) is a playwright and director. He created the theatre company AsaNIsiMAsa after graduating from the Conservatoire National Superior D'Art Dramatique. He has written and directed over ten plays and has just finished his Fantom Trilogy which includes the play presented in this festival (2013), Benjamin Walter (2015) and B. Traven (2018), a cycle in which phantom characters investigate the concept of identity and the narrative of political issues throughout the 20th century until the present day. Frederic is currently working on the development of performances and short plays related to the mythology of pop culture such as Atomic Alert and Beautiful Losers. His plays have been published by Theatre Ouvert/ Tapuscrits, l'Avant -Scene Theatre and the Editions Theatres. They have been translated into several languages (English, German, Spanish (Chile, Argentina), Bulgarian, Catalan, Portuguese, Czech, Finnish, Greek, Serbian and Danish) and performed in several countries.

The Bridge Production Group is a nonprofit theatre company committed to dismantling and rebuilding an audience's expectations of theatrical storytelling. In producing both new and revived works, we seek to disrupt traditional conventions and assumptions about how stories are told in the theatrical medium by restructuring and reimagining classic text, utilizing and highlighting design as a core narrative component, and blurring genre and tone. Injecting the familiar with spontaneity and vitality, our mission is to create theatre that is immediate and resonant with young and diverse audiences; we invite less traditional theatergoing audiences into our shared spaces, aiming to awaken an enhanced appreciation for the medium.