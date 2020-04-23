Folksbiene LIVE! Presents Daniel Kahn With 'Yiddish Blues In Berlin'

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene continues to bring the stage to global audiences when Folksbiene LIVE! features Daniel Kahn (Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, Netflix's Unorthodox) presenting Yiddish Blues in Berlin on Wednesday, April 29 at 7:00 PM. The special event will feature new and old songs of hope and despair in Yiddish and English.

Folksbiene LIVE! is an online celebration of Yiddish culture, featuring livestreamed theater, American Jewish performers, concerts, lectures, talks, and other events. The programming - which can be viewed at nytf.org - launched in mid-March to entertain, engage and inspire as cultural and arts venues closed and audiences stayed indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tony Award-nominated and Drama Desk Award-winning Folksbiene-in residence at the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust in Battery Park City-is the longest consecutively producing theatre in the U.S. and the world's oldest continuously operating Yiddish theatre company.

Each episode is broadcast live on NYTF's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/folksbiene/.

Folksbiene LIVE! took a break over the Passover Holidays and returns by popular demand on with Zalmen Mlotek's Living Room Concert, kicking-off a regularly scheduled episode each week on Wednesdays at 7:00 PM. Stay tuned by subscribing to NYTF's newsletter on its website, and catch up on past episodes at nytf.org/live.

On Wednesday, April 29 at 7:00 PM, Daniel Kahn will present Yiddish Blues in Berlin, featuring new and old songs of hope and despair in Yiddish and English. The Detroit-born and Berlin-based Kahn has toured the world as a singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, translator, and teacher.

He originated the role of Pertshik in National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish (Fidler afn Dakh), which features his translation of the lost Bock/Harnick song "Any Day Now." He also was Yosl in Folksbiene's acclaimed remount of Amerike - The Golden Land, and played Biff in New Yiddish Rep's Death of a Salesman in Yiddish. At Berlin's Gorki Theater, he has worked as composer, director, playwright, actor, and music curator. In 2016, the Ashkenaz Foundation named him the inaugural Theodore Bikel Artist-in-Residence. In 2018, he received the Chane and Joseph Mlotek Award for Yiddish Continuity, and he recently appeared in Netflix's Unorthodox. His music projects include his award-winning klezmer punk band The Painted Bird, The Unternationale, The Brothers Nazaroff, The Disorientalists, Bulat Blues and Semer Ensemble.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You