Five Performances Of FROM THE HORSE'S MOUTH Celebrate The 75th Anniversary Of The Jerome Robbins Dance Division NYPL At Theater At The 14th St. Y

In celebration of 75 years of the Jerome Robbins Dance Division of the New York Public Library, From the Horse's Mouth will dedicate its next theater/dance performance event to the history of this storied institution and the establishment of its international dance archive. Rare film footage, videos and multimedia will enhance this edition of From the Horse's Mouth and its unique blend of movement and storytelling.

The weekend celebration, November 6 through November 10th, will include five performances of From the Horse's Mouth at the Theater at the 14th Street Y. Dancers, musicians, historians and choreographers will participate in this special showcase presentation. Performances will take place on Nov. 7, 8 and 9 at 7:30pm and on Nov. 10 at 3pm. There will also be a special Saturday matinee, a new initiative at a special price, on Sat., Sept. 9 at 3pm.

The From the Horse's Mouth celebration of The Jerome Robbins Dance Division will also include a panel discussion with current and past staff of the Jerome Robbins Dance Division on Wed., Nov. 6 (3pm), and a lecture/demonstration by the Dance Notation Bureau, From Notation to Creation, on Fri., Nov. 8 (3pm).

From The Horse's Mouth, now in its 21st season, is a celebratory multi-disciplinary dance/theater production acknowledged for its meaningful story telling and exceptional dancing. Each FTHM chapter is a unique and special "one-time only" legacy based theatrical event.

The New York Public Library's Dance Division has in the 75 years since its creation has become the world's preeminent collection of dance research materials. Originally called the Dance Collection and housed at the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building at 42nd Street, The Dance Division was renamed in honor of Jerome Robbins -one its greatest supporters-in 1999. The Division not only houses its namesake's vast collection, but is the leading international repository for the history of dance, with documentation that dates back to 1453 and representation for dance of all styles from around the world. The archive includes irreplaceable film that dates back to 1897, unique designs by visual artists, choreographic notation, photographs, manuscript collections, shoes and many more examples of ephemera. When taken together, these materials provide the opportunity to fleetingly recapture the most elusive of the performing arts.





