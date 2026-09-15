Fenix360 to Present Free Live Music Showcase To The Triad Theater
The performance will take place on September 24.
FENIX360 is bringing independent music back to the heart of New York City with a free live showcase at The Triad Theater on Thursday, September 24, 2026. Admission is free.
The evening will feature a diverse lineup of emerging and established artists, headlined by AMH, with performances by Rucosmic, featuring Nicolas Valente and Dexko Mills, and singer-songwriter Amanda Ayala. Additional performers are expected to be announced.
The event is the latest in FENIX360's growing series of live showcases created to give independent artists a stage to perform, reach new audiences and build greater visibility for their music.
FENIX360 has been developing an international community connecting musicians, creators and fans while giving artists additional ways to showcase and monetize their work. The company's live events extend that mission beyond the digital platform, putting artists directly in front of audiences in major entertainment markets.
For the September 24 showcase, FENIX360 takes over The Triad Theater, the longtime Upper West Side performance venue known for presenting an eclectic mix of music, theater, comedy and cabaret.
With an intimate setting and a lineup spanning different musical styles, the evening is designed as both a celebration of independent music and an opportunity for New York audiences to discover new talent.
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