Female-Led, Award-Winning Play TIME BITER At Players Theatre

Following a sold-out debut at Emerging Artists Theatre and back-to-back runs at Soho Playhouse, Caroline Dunaway's genre-bending one-act play Time Biter will return to New York City this Spring. The heartfelt dark comedy with a sci-fi twist will run for three weeks in May 2023 at the historic Players Theatre in Greenwich Village.

Time Biter begins in the year 2067, on the 75th birthday of award-winning movie star Stella Howard. An unexpected birthday gift from her granddaughter - a new time-travel simulator - throws Stella back to a time in her life she hoped never to revisit: the year 2019. As Stella struggles to adjust to the life of a twenty-something nobody in New York City, she comes to realize that the particular day she's been forced to revisit may be the day her life changed forever. This hilarious and moving new play, dubbed "30 Rock meets Black Mirror," follows Stella as she confronts the ghosts of her past and reckons with the person she's become.

Dunaway describes her play as, "an exploration of the ins and outs of show business in all its intensity, through the eyes of an equally volatile and complex woman. It's a brief, wacky love letter to trauma, and (hopefully) a spark of encouragement to all of us navigating the messy road to self-forgiveness."

Time Biter premiered to a sold-out house at the Emerging Artists Theatre as part of their New Works Series in October 2021. The production went on to perform at Soho Playhouse as part of its 2022 Lighthouse Series, which showcases and uplifts new playwriting talent in the Off-Broadway landscape. The show received Lighthouse's "Audience Favorite" award and was invited back for an extended run.

Time Biter is directed by Laura Colleluori and stars playwright Caroline Dunaway as Stella. The production is stage managed by Olivia Ragan and produced by Blue Otter Theatre and The Players Theatre. The show will run from May 4 - May 21, 2023, performing at 7 pm on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and at 3 pm on Sundays.

For tickets and more information, visit www.timebiter.com.