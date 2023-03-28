Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Face To Face Films Announces New Play SHADOWS And More For Upcoming Season

SHADOWS follows 30-year-old Lyndsy Elle Cooper, a once successful singer trying to make a comeback by going on tour with a 13-year-old pop sensation.

Mar. 28, 2023  

Face to Face Films have announced their lineup for their 2023 season. In May, the company will launch a new podcast called Face to Face with Vivien Cardone. Cardone, who is best known for her work on the TV show Everwood, will host the podcast.

The bi-weekly episodes will feature Face to Face company members including Liv Kirby, actor/producer Hailey Foss, actor/producer Katia Mendoza, and the company's Artistic Director Anthony M. Laura. The podcast will focus on theatre and art.

In April, company founder Anthony M. Laura's new play SHADOWS will have a stage reading at Theatrelab in New York City. Laura also directs. The cast features Liv Kirby, Hailey Foss, Skylar Madison D'Andrea, Katia Mendoza, Alexandra Rooney, and Mari Blake. A full production of the play is slated to run at A.R.T. / New York Theatres / Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theater from December 1 - 16, 2023. The play deals with early onset dementia.

SHADOWS follows 30-year-old Lyndsy Elle Cooper, a once successful singer trying to make a comeback by going on tour with a 13-year-old pop sensation. As her girlfriend Kensley is diagnosed with a terminal illness, Lyndsy begins to face her own health issues putting the tour and her future in jeopardy. www.shadowstheplay.com

From May to November, Face to Face Films will hold a series of roundtables with the cast and director of SHADOWS. The series will be available to watch virtually on the SHADOWS website and on the Face to Face YouTube channel. Each roundtable will discuss the show and its themes including early onset dementia. Hosts include; Rachel Annette Helson (Tony nominated producer, Reasons to be Pretty), Meltem Gulturk (New Amsterdam/NBC), Ella Miller (content creator & producer based in LA), and Danielle Nicole Burgess (The Deuce/HBO & Manifest/NBC).

Face to Face Films has been producing film and theatre for over a decade. The company's mission is to focus on smaller stories about real people. Face to Face strives to profile unheard voices by taking stories about people that are not regularly seen and giving them a voice. www.facetofacefilms.net




share