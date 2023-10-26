FRIGID New York to Present CHALK (A SILENT COMEDY) at the Kraine Theater

FRIGID New York will present a limited engagement of CHALK (a silent comedy.), written and performed by Alex Curtis at The Kraine Theater (85 E. 4th Street New York, NY 10003) on Saturday, November 11th at 2pm and Sunday, November 12th at 2pm & 7pm. Tickets ($25 General Admission; $10 kids under 12) are available for advance purchase at www.Frigid.NYC. The performance will run approximately 45 minutes, with no intermission.

If everything you drew became real, where would your imagination take you? This is the question that Alex Curtis’ family-friendly solo show CHALK poses to audiences at the Kraine Theater this November.

CHALK is a clown play inspired by classic silent-film era comedians like Buster Keaton and Harold Lloyd. Using a few simple props and a pocket full of chalk, Alex sweeps his audience into a fantastical hand-drawn world where anything can happen. Audiences call CHALK "a must see," "as moving as it is hilarious," and "something to throw your arms around and hug."

CHALK made its New York debut at the FRIGID Fringe Festival at the Kraine Theater in 2016. From 2016 up until the pandemic, CHALK was a mainstay at The Kraine with monthly and then twice-monthly performances as part of FRIGID New York’s ongoing family programming series. However, COVID ended CHALK’s long residency at FRIGID New York, and in December 2023 FRIGID New York will end its 25 year residency at the Kraine Theater to find a new, ADA-compliant space. It was the news of FRIGID New York departing their longtime home that inspired CHALK creator Alex Curtis to bring the show back to the Kraine for a final farewell.

“I am so grateful to Erez Ziv and the entire FRIGID community for giving me a creative home at the Kraine Theater for so many years,” said creator Alex Curtis. “The opportunity to perform and develop CHALK there sustained me through the creative highs and lows of an artistic life in New York. It’s meant so much to come back to this piece, and this company again and again. I’m so excited for them to begin a new chapter, and find their next creative home. But before they go, it feels really important to bring CHALK back to say ‘thanks’ and ‘goodbye’ to the audiences, theater, and community that have had such a monumental impact on me.”

CHALK was first developed with the Brown University/Trinity Repertory Company MFA Program, and premiered at Providence Fringe Festival in July 2014. In New York CHALK has appeared in the FRIGID Fringe Festival, New York International Fringe, Gotham Storytelling Festival, and New York Clown Theater Festival. In 2019, CHALK made its international debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.



Written and performed by Alex Curtis, directed by Caitlin Ryan O'Connell and choreographed by Mike Kirsch. Find out more about the creative team.

More about Chalk, including show trailer, here.

Chalk is also on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@chalktheplay)

Alex Curtis is an award winning actor, writer and filmmaker. Alex's clown work has been featured in the New York Clown Theatre Festival, the 10 Foot Rat Cabaret, The Lightning Society, The New York International Fringe and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, among others. Alex has won three awards and received four nominations for his work on Dress to Impress, a comedic short film that he wrote, directed, produced and starred in. He has a recurring role and is a contributing writer on the web series ‘Love In NY’ (named 'Best of the Web' by FUNNY OR DIE). Alex received an MFA in acting from the Brown University/Trinity Repertory Company. For more information visit alexmcurtis.com.

FRIGID New York’s mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, and style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc