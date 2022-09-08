FRIGID New York To Present Days of The Dead Festival at The Kraine Theater & UNDER St. Marks

Celebrate Día de los Muertos and Halloween with FRIGID New York at the Days of the Dead Festival produced by Something From Abroad at The Kraine Theater (85 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003) and UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009), October 20-November 1. Tickets ($25 in-person; $20 streaming) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc.

A celebration of life and death, Days of the Dead is a festival inspired by the Mexican holiday. During this time of year the dead return to earth to spend time with their families and enjoy their favorite things. It can be cheerful, sad, nostalgic, ritualistic and mysterious. It's all about the family and the community. The festival will be offering shows that have death and the afterlife as a theme. We invite everyone regardless of their cultural background or religious beliefs to celebrate together!

Renowned as the 'Godfather of Gothic Horror', Edgar Allan Poe was a pioneer in establishing the horror genre. Although his works are nearly 200 years old, Poe's stories have stood the test of time and have inspired a countless number of horror writers. Using Poe's original text from the 1840s, one actor faithfully brings his words to life on stage, performing two of the most terrifying and haunting examples of gothic literature: First up, set in the dungeons of the Spanish Inquisition, The Pit and the Pendulum follows a poor prisoner, sentenced to death and a series of mental and physical torture devices. And secondly, arguably Poe's most famous piece, The Raven is a poignant tale about a man that is lamenting the loss of his lover, when a talking raven enters his room.

A celebration of the Mexican Day of the Dead holiday which brings together traditions, poetry, stories, and music in a variety show. The stage will feature a traditional "ofrenda" or "altar" to the dead. The audience is invited to become part of the experience and to participate with the artists on the ofrenda, adding the names of those who have passed on. Performances will feature artists dedicating their art form to a deceased loved one. Each artist will share a little information about their departed, adding their photo and an object that represents something they loved to the "ofrenda."

Wolf Tale

Written by Lorelei Mackenzie, Kristen Penner & Adam Baritot

This is not your children's fairy tale...In killer pumps and a silken robe, the Big Bad Wolf is on the prowl to change the old tales and all hell is about to break loose. A spitfire Little Red Riding Hood, two absent minded minions, and a VERY confused Woodsman (or Woodswoman...whatever) later and Once Upon a Time will never be the same. One thing is for certain, the truth won't be the only thing coming out in this madcap musical romp!

My Grandmother's Eye Patch

"We have such little time together," says six year old Julia to her Grandma Mamie. Now as an adult, Julia struggles to honor her Grandmother's memory, and to make some time-sensitive decisions of her own. Part memorial service, part physical comedy, deeply heartfelt. My Grandmother's Eyepatch will have you laughing in the aisles and surprise you with its depth of feeling.

Day of the Dead on Film

Days of the Dead On Film is a short film festival exploring death and mourning, in the spirit of Dia de Muertos and Halloween. Get it? Spirit? You can expect jump scares, touching stories, callous jokes, and cold drinks. Drown your sorrows or get hydrated at the in-theater bar, and feel free to dress for the oOoOoOoccasion.

The Waiting

A concert version of The Waiting, a new folk musical. The story centers around widowed mother Chlo Evans after the disappearance of her daughter Willow. It investigates themes of spirituality, motherhood, and loss.

All the Lovely Bad Ones

Five characters at an AA-like gathering share personal tales of Halloween. Eventually it's revealed they all died as children on the Eve of all Hallows. Throughout, portions of the poem "Little Orphant Annie" are recited. A short one-act play.

Double Bill with Phantasmagoria

Phantasmagoria

Phantasmagoria is related to dreams, death, and the unconscious. Mixing drawings, videos and puppets in the performance, the piece is a "scenic collage" where the actions go through different acts.

Double Bill with All the Lovely Bad Things

Angustias

In the outskirts of Parral, Chihuahua sits a beautiful two-story house, dressed with an ornate recliner, and the painting of the home's patriarch. The little one whispers "¿Porqué me abandonaste?" Her mother cries "¡Justicia!" Thirty years later, the house is full of their anguish... As Antonio crosses the threshold, will he ever be the same again? Using horror, this play explores how much you really know a person and the struggles a woman of a lesser class will face at the abuse of a man of a higher class.

Fangs, Blood, and Lore: A Burlesque Tribute to the Myth of Vampires

Vampires are one of the mythic monsters that have fascinated us for centuries. Join us for a night of burlesque and drag as we take a look at the various forms this nocturnal creature has embodied through books, movies, and television and try to pinpoint exactly why they are so compelling.

Dead Superstars

Dead Superstars will resurrect 3 iconic superstars through the amazing talents of 3 highly original performers who look back to them as inspirations. This is beyond impersonation. This is SPIRITUAL CHANNELING! The show will also allow an opportunity for each performer to showcase their own original work in conversation with their influence's work. Featuring Weaux (also known as Wayne Babineaux) as Prince and 2 other performers to be announced!

Dip into tales both spooky and ooky as author Clay McLeod Chapman, creator of Horse Trade's long-running Pumpkin Pie Show, returns to UNDER St. Marks to spin a few new yarns.

