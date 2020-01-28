FRIGID Festival Presents COOKING WITH KATHRYN

Kate Owens' award-winning, fearless comedy, "Cooking with Kathryn," joins FRIGID Festival for five raucous shows. Follow a down-home, liquored up, southern belle as she stumbles her way to her own birthday party with more wine in her veins than Jesus. Kathryn rewards her party guests with a brunch demo that is so sauced, she can't be trusted around cutlery.

The PortFringe review team called "Cooking with Kathryn" a "no-fear comedy, must-see show."

What: "Cooking with Kathryn." Who: Performed by Kate Owens. Co-written by Kate Owens and Deby Xiadani. Directed by Deby Xiadani. When: 8:30 p.m. Friday, February 21, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 8:30 p.m. Friday, February 28, 1:50 p.m. Sunday, March 8. Where: Kraine Theatre. 85 East 4th Street New York, NY 10003. How much: Tickets $15. Running time: 60 minutes.

Tickets: https://www.frigid.nyc/events/cookingwithkathryn

Kate is a NYC-based comedy actor, writer, and clown known for her commitment to characters and physical comedy style. She can be seen performing her critically-acclaimed character show, "Cooking with Kathryn," throughout New York (UCB, The PIT, The Tank) as well as the PortFringe Festival ("Critics Choice") and L.A. (Moving Arts Theatre.) She has toured comedy shows in the U.K., Prague, and is a professionally trained clown (Cirque du Soleil databank, Ecole Philippe Gaulier.)





