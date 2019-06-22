FIRST BY FAITH Returns To New York's West End Theatre

FIRST BY FAITH: THE LIFE OF Mary McLeod BETHUNE, written and performed by Richarda Abrams, returns to New York's West End Theatre June 28 - July 21, 2019, after debuting at the 2018 United Solo Theatre Festival winning the Best Educational Show Award.

Richarda Abrams is an award-winning actress/singer/playwright, and daughter of the late Dr. Muhal Richard Abrams musician/composer/visionary/co-founder of the Association For The Advancement of Creative Musicians (AACM). Richarda developed and workshopped First By Faith: The Life Of Mary McLeod Bethune over a six-year period at New Federal Theatre's Playwright's Workshop, League of Professional Theatre Women's Julia's Reading Room, and at New York City's Actors Studio. Debuting at the 2018 United Solo Theatre Festival winning the Best Educational Show Award and rave reviews.

This show explores Mary McLeod Bethune's personal journey from an uneducated child to a world-renowned educator, humanitarian, civil rights activist, stateswoman and philanthropist. Abrams uses storytelling, song, and humor to transcend time and gender, as Mary returns to earth to share one last lesson. Director: Dina Vovsi. Music Director Amina Claudine Myers. Costume Designer Sally Lesser. Lighting Designer Alex Moore.





